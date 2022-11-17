Josh Flagg Divorce: Why He Divorced His Husband Bobby Boyd?

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd separated after a five-year union. The 36-year-old Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star announced his impending divorce from Bobby through Instagram on Friday, March 4.

“Bobby and I are separating – This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be truthful from the top rather than hide the headline,” she said. This was not a hasty or rash choice. We gave this a lot of thinking before making our decision.

Who Is Josh Flagg?

Josh Flagg is a $35 million-dollar real estate agent and media personality from the United States. Josh Flagg, one of California’s top real estate salespeople, has amassed a remarkable amount of fame, success, and riches over the course of his professional life.

Josh Flagg is the real deal and is well-versed in the real estate business, despite being a reality TV star. He also contributes to various real estate journals and shares his knowledge.

He is a well-known author who has published a number of books. Over the course of his career, Josh had been engaged in the sale of more than $1 billion worth of a real estate.

Josh Flagg was born in Los Angeles on August 20, 1985. Under the supervision of local real estate agent Bruce Nelson, who runs his own business, Flagg was selling homes on the Sunset Strip and in Beverly Hills at the age of barely 18. Even before leaving Beverly Hills High School, he did this.

He quickly achieved great success as a real estate agent and broke numerous records while still a young professional. He took part in the largest sale in Brentwood Park’s history. Another outstanding achievement was the sale of a $25 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Flagg has crossed paths with numerous celebrities throughout his career. Merv Griffin and Dorothy Chandler, two wealthy celebrities, have chosen Josh Flagg as their real estate agent. On the opposite side of the deal, Flagg sold a number of properties to well-known stars like Steve Aoki, Adam Levine, Tom Ford, and Shonda Rhimes.

Who Is Bobby Boyd?

Bobby Boyd, an American TV personality, real estate agent, and public figure, was born on June 11, 1985, making him 36 years old. He is the person who, along with his husband Mr. Josh Flagg, has made millions of dollars in real estate deals during his career.

However, after years of working alongside his husband Josh Flagg, whom he wed in 2017, Mr. Bobby has announced his resignation.

Yes, Josh and Bobby Flagg, who are both proud members of the LGBTQ community and a same-sex couple, have decided to part ways. Bobby’s husband is well-known for the television series Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, where Bobby has previously shared screen time with Flagg.

Josh Flagg Divorce

Josh Flagg, a star of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” and his husband have chosen to break their marriage since it isn’t working after much discussion.

According to Josh, the split is amicable. He wrote on Instagram, “This was not a hasty or reckless choice. Before reaching this judgment, we carefully considered our options.”

Five years ago, Josh and Bobby Boyd got married.

As for the reason for the breakup, Josh stated, “The two of us were growing in separate ways and desiring very different things for ourselves, not because of a lack of love. Bobby is really important to me, and I can’t help but love and respect him. I want our differences to be a representation of that.”

Josh tweeted his divorce declaration from Tetiaroa, a very exclusive island in French Polynesia that was formerly home to Marlon Brando, proving that there is a way to lessen the blow.

Boyd says the divorce talk was going on for a few months … “The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world. 6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date, we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed.

Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.”

There have undoubtedly been some snags in the connection. There was a rather ferocious dispute about conflict involving Josh Altman’s co-star on “MDL” a few years back.

