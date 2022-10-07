Josh Flagg Net Worth: Is Josh Getting Divorce From Bobby Boyd?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Josh Flagg Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Josh Flagg Net Worth. More information about Josh Flagg’s money woes may be found here. Josh Flagg to his recent commercial success, Josh Flagg’s Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Josh Flagg’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Josh Flagg Early Life

On August 20, 1985, in Los Angeles, Josh Flagg entered the world. In the early 2000s, Flagg, then only 18 years old, worked as an assistant to local real estate agent Bruce Nelson, whose firm specialized in selling properties on the Sunset Strip and in Beverly Hills. He did all this before he had even graduated from Beverly Hills High.

Business Josh Flagg’s career took off quickly, and he quickly became a real estate powerhouse who broke numerous industry records despite his relative youth. As a result of his efforts, the largest sale ever recorded in Brentwood Park was completed.

One of their other noteworthy achievements was the sale of a $25 million Beverly Hills mansion. Flagg has met a who’s who of the Hollywood elite over his time in the industry.

Josh Flagg is the real estate agent of choice for wealthy celebrities like Merv Griffin and Dorothy Chandler. Flagg has sold several properties to famous people including Steve Aoki, Adam Levine, Tom Ford, and Shonda Rhimes on the other side of the deal.

Jointly with Keller Williams, Josh Flagg established his own real estate agency, John Flagg Estates, in 2009. After that, he found employment with Rodeo Realty. In 2006, Josh Flagg was featured on the reality show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and instantly became a household name.

The show chronicles the lives of three Los Angeles-based real estate agents. The show initially followed Josh Flagg, Chad Rogers, and Madison Hildebrand, but later cast members came and went. By the end of season seven, only Josh Flagg remained from the original cast. In 2017, the tenth season would be his last on the show.

Josh Flagg Career

Even though Josh Flagg didn’t release his first novel until 2009, he’d been writing it since he was 14 years old. The book is about Josh’s grandmother, Edith Flagg, and it’s titled A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me.

Later in life, she would go on to make history as a trailblazer in the American design industry after overcoming the horrors of the Holocaust. They had never seen polyester cloth before she brought it in.

The year 2011 saw the publication of Flagg’s second novel. Josh Flagg’s life story as a successful real estate agent and reality TV personality is chronicled in his autobiography, Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream.

App

Flagg has also produced a popular app titled “Star Maps.” Use the GPS functionality of this app to track down the whereabouts of a celebrity’s home.

Tourists love this app because they are taken from mansion to mansion and learn fascinating facts about each one along the way. To design the software, Flagg drew on his own experience in the real estate industry, while also referencing data from public municipal databases.

Josh Flagg Personal Life

From 2017 through 2022, Josh was married to Bobby Boyd, a model, and real estate agent.

Real Estate



In 2015, Josh spent $4.4 million on a home in Beverly Hills, only to resell it a few months later for $1.1 million. Josh dropped $7 million on a Beverly Hills property in July 2018. Built-in 1928, this spacious residence features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 4,500 square feet of living area.

Josh moved to the Beverly Hills Hotel after he and Bobby Boyd split up and he had to leave the large mansion they had been living in together. He paid $9.2 million in March of 2022 for a brand-new mansion in Beverly Hills. The 7 bedrooms and 8 baths in this property total 7,000 square feet.

Josh Flagg Net Worth

Net Worth: $35 Million Date of Birth: Aug 20, 1985 (37 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Real Estate Broker, Author, Presenter Nationality: United States of America

Josh Flagg net worth is $35 million in the United States. Josh Flagg has amassed a remarkable amount of fame, success, and riches over the course of his career, and is widely considered to be one of the most successful real estate salespeople in California.

Josh Flagg may be famous for his appearances on reality TV, but he’s the real deal when it comes to real estate. Several real estate periodicals have featured his commentary and advice. Furthermore, Josh Flagg is a well-known author who has published many books. Throughout his career, Josh had helped close real estate deals totaling over $1 billion.

