Juanpa Zurita Net Worth: Ethnicity, YouTube & Girlfriend

Social media influencer, YouTuber, actor and model Juanpa Zurita (also known as Juan Pablo Martnez-Zurita Arellano, or Juanpa Zurita) was born on March 29, 1996 in Mexico City. In 2013, he became famous for his Vine videos, which he started making in 2012. Later, he broadened his interests by posting vlogs and other entertainment videos on YouTube, and most recently, he founded a water company amid a drought, using the resources of his own country to do so.

He has now expanded his business interests. When an earthquake struck Mexico City in September 2017, he organized a drive to raise money to build homes for quake victims, raising 25 million Mexican pesos through donations. Since then, he has appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Pull&Bear, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

So now, we’re going to give you a brief overview of this model’s features and specifications. The subject matter will contain his age, height, weight, body, career, net worth, and other details. Not to mention, we’ll pay greater attention to his private life. Let’s get to know this sexy lady a little better before we get started with this piece;

Early Life

Fernando Martnez-Zurita Reed and Teresa Arellano welcomed their son Juan Pablo Martnez-Zurita to the world on March 29, 1996, in Mexico City. Fernando Zurita, Andrés Zurita, and Paola Zurita are his three siblings.

At the age of nine, his family moved to the United States, where his father was working as a political counselor at the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C. Zurita is presently a resident of Los Angeles, California

“That dog killed Chuck Norris and was chasing me” was his first Vine, which he uploaded on June 11, 2013. In just a few days, this first video showing Puca, his dog, had amassed tens of thousands of views. With the help of his brother, Andrés Zurita, he produced several of his later vines.

Read More:

Career

Zurita’s Vine account, which drew fans from all around the world, was where he launched his content creation career. He wrote in both Spanish and English and published his work in both languages. Vine was shut down in 2017 and it had over 1.8 million subscribers. With over 25 million Instagram followers[18] and a YouTube channel that primarily features videos in Spanish, his internet popularity has continued to grow.

Modeling

In 2016, Zurita began working as a model and guest artist for Pull&Bear, where he appeared frequently at events such as the opening of new Inditex stores or the introduction of new men’s clothing collections. Later that year, in October, he was photographed in Mexico for Calvin Klein to promote the brand. He appeared on the cover of GQ Italia’s July–August 2017 issue with Luka Sabbat, Austin Mahone, and Rafferty Law on the cover of the Paris Fashion Week event with Louis Vuitton in 2017.

Acting

Audiovisual projects, including films and television programs, have included Juanpa Zurita. Luis Miguel’s brother Alex will be portrayed by Juanpa Zurita in a Netflix biopic set to premiere in May 2017.

TV appearances

The 2017 MTV Millennial Awards were hosted by Juan Pablo Zurita and Lele Pons at the Palacio de Los Deportes in Mexico City on June 3, 2017. It aired on MTV Latin America on June 4, 2017. He was honored as the year’s ‘Digital Icon of the Year’ at the ceremony. As of 2020, Zurita will join the Pequenos Gigantes judging panel for season 4. Zurita will host the second season of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute, which was revealed on October 23, 2020.

Personal Life

Juanpa’s charisma, honesty, and fearlessness make him a perfect match for any female admirer. Almost like the hero of a love story, he has an undying devotion to his fiancée. Carmella Rose, a fashion model, is in a romantic connection with this incredibly skilled individual.

In the same way, this adorably inseparable couple can’t help but post images of themselves on social media. Jimena Gil was rumored to have walked down the aisle with Zurita in 2018. That gorgeous young lady hasn’t validated this media rumor, either.

Juanpa Zurita Net Worth

Juanpa Zurita is a well-known Mexican social media personality who also works as a model, actor, and performer on YouTube and elsewhere. Juanpa Zurita Net Worth is $5 million. Social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram are where his most well-known work may be found.

Read More: