Judge Releases Ex-kck Detective Roger Golubski Citing Health Issues

On Monday, a judge released Roger Golubski, a former investigator for the Kansas City, Kansas, police department, citing his major health problems and the fact that he is not accused of having committed any crimes in recent years.

Golubski will be restricted to his house and his movements tracked remotely. Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz announced her ruling, saying he is prohibited from breaking the law, having a firearm, or making contact with witnesses or victims.

This past Thursday, a federal indictment against 69-year-old Golubski was unsealed, charging him with six counts of violating the civil rights of a woman and a minor. The officer, who retired as a captain in 2010, stands accused of sexually abusing and kidnapping each of them between 1998 and 2002.

This individual’s plea of not guilty has been entered. In the event of a conviction, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors submitted a motion on Friday arguing that Golubski must remain in custody because he poses a threat to the public and has been keeping tabs on his victims.

Golubski’s court-appointed defense attorney, Tom Lemon, expressed concerns to the judge about his client’s health and asked that he consider those worries while the court considered whether or not to hold Golubski pending trial.

Lemon testified that Golubski has renal failure and would die if he didn’t get dialysis treatment every day and his prescribed medications. He also mentioned that Golubski had quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year.

The prosecution admitted that they were aware of Golubski’s health issues but maintained that he could be properly cared for while incarcerated. Prosecutors have claimed that insulin medication has been given to other inmates.

Some activists, including a woman who claimed to have been stalked by Golubski, expressed their displeasure with the judge’s ruling in court on Monday.

A guy named Lamonte McIntyre, who claims that Golubski framed him for a double murder, abruptly left the hearing in the middle of the proceedings.

The prosecution argued that Golubski’s assaults warranted keeping him in custody. Prosecutors say he hit and choked his victim, who was in middle school, and once aimed his gun at her feet and said, “I can make you dance.”

Golubski’s threats were “nothing short of terrible,” according to the prosecution. The FBI claims that he made death threats against his claimed victims for a long time before he was finally apprehended.

“Before the defendant was ever charged with an offense carrying a potential sentence of life imprisonment — indeed, before charges were even on the horizon for the defendant — the defendant threatened to kill a grandmother, to put a victim in the morgue, and to kill victims or have victims killed and ensure that their bodies were never found, if his victims reported him,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors identified seven additional victims in their Friday filing, all of whom said that Golubski had cornered and threatened them, sometimes while brandishing his police badge and revolver, at various times between the 1980s and 2004. Several of the women also claimed that Golubski had sexually assaulted them.

They’ll trust me before they’ll believe you, the ex-officer allegedly claimed.

Some of the victim’s attorneys informed prosecutors after Golubski’s arrest that Thursday “was the first day that any of them felt any degree of safety in the last three decades.”

On Monday, however, the judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove that they needed to keep Golubski in jail.

Schwartz noted that she was aware that Golubski’s alleged offenses had been extensively reported in the media, but that she had made her judgment based on what prosecutors had alleged in court. She added that Golubski had been recommended for release from probation with restrictions. She called the claims against the ex-cop “shocking,” but Schwartz argued that the former officer is not as dangerous now as he was 20 years ago.

His lawyer, Lemon, maintained that Golubski did not try to depart Wyandotte County, where he has resided his entire life, when serious allegations were made against him in 2016 in the McIntyre case because of his health.

Niko Quinn referred to Golubski as “an beast” and claimed the former police had followed her from 1994 until 2010. She further claimed that Golubski threatened to take her children away if she did not falsely testify against McIntyre in court.

“My life is ruined,” Quinn told the press.

One of Janice Witt’s ancestors was a victim of Golubski, according to Janice Witt of Kansas City, Kansas. She was opposed to his freedom.

She continued, “All those ladies, who were complaining, including my cousin, who were saying, ‘the police are raping me,’ were disregarded.” “These women have been complaining for years, my entire life,” she claimed.

The federal government is still looking into whether or not Golubski committed any other offenses. Status conference hearings for him are scheduled for October 12.