Julia Haart Divorce: Why She Took Divorce From Her Husband Silvio Scagila?

Relationship drama for Julia Haart and her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia Haart doesn’t end with their divorce.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Russian national, who wed the entrepreneur two years ago, filed for divorce on February 9.

Who Is Julia Haart?

American fashion designer, businesswoman, and writer Julia Haart. She co-owns Elite World Group and served as its former CEO. Her decision to leave her Haredi community in 2013 was chronicled in the Netflix miniseries My Unorthodox Life, which Haart also executive produced.

She formerly had a namesake shoe collection and served as the creative director at the Italian luxury brand La Perla.

In 1971, Haart was born in Moscow. When she was 3 years old, she and her parents emigrated to Austin, Texas. She went to a private school in Austin and was the only Jew there. As her parents became more religious, they decided to relocate to Monsey, New York, while Haart was in the fourth grade because of the city’s sizable Haredi population.

Brooklyn, New York’s Bais Yaakov Academy was where Haart studied. When she was 16, she taught herself how to sew and began reading fashion magazines at home.

When she was 18, she changed her name to Talia, which has a more Hebrew sound, in an effort to find a husband. At age 19, she wed her first husband, a yeshiva student who was five years older than her.

Who Is Silvio Scagila?

Swiss-born media and technology entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia was born.

Fastweb, an Italian telecom business, was founded by Scaglia. Additionally, he was a founding partner of Freedom Holding, a holding company that governs Elite World Group and was formerly known as Pacific Global Management Group. He started SHS management, an asset management business with AI, in the year 2020.

On October 14, 1958, in Lucerne, Switzerland, Scaglia was born. He pursued his education at the Polytechnic University of Turin, where he earned a cum laude in electronic engineering in 1983.

Following graduation, Scaglia started working with Aeritalia Spazio, where he spent some time working on the Tethered satellite project in collaboration with NASA and an American aerospace business called Martin Marietta.

Scaglia spent three years as a project manager for Andersen Consulting after leaving his job at Aeritalia Spazio. In 1986, Scaglia joined McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, where he served customers in the German and Italian automobile industries.

Additionally, Scaglia worked as a consultant for the Italian company Piaggio & C. SpA. Alongside Italian businessman Giovanni Alberto Agnelli, Scaglia was appointed general manager of Piaggio’s Spanish affiliate in the early 1990s.

Later, under the direction of Agnelli, he was appointed Senior Vice President at Piaggio, where he oversaw the relaunch of the company’s operations outside of Europe and restored its presence in China, India, and Latin America.

Julia Haart Divorce

Julia said that the creator of Fastweb made her feel “terrified” in a petition for a restraining order. He has routinely berated me, calling me a venomous snake,’ a ‘monster’ and a ‘liar,’ in the presence of third parties and at times, my children. One of [his] favorite epithets is to tell me to ‘go f–k yourself,’” her petition claimed.

“In January 2022, I confronted [Silvio] about his abusive behavior and told him that if anyone ever heard how he acts and speaks to me, they would think he is a horrible person. In response, [he] threatened me, stating: ‘If you ever go to the press about how I treat you or the kids, I will kill you.’”

Julia said that throughout their relationship and as a result of Silvio’s alleged verbal abuse, she “had extreme emotional suffering.” In a declaration of her own, her daughter Miriam, whom she shares with her ex-husband Yosef Hendler, said that she once discovered her mother “sobbing frantically” in their home.

Prior to their breakup, Julia was appointed CEO of Silvio’s model and talent agency, Elite World Group. She made light of the fact that she was “mean” to Silvio while they were coworkers in an interview with The New York Times.

A complaint was made against Julia the day after she filed for divorce, alleging that she had taken “illegal withdrawals” from the EWG bank account after learning of the board’s intention to fire her.

The action “breached a January 19, 2022 agreement between her and Silvio Scaglia,” according to documents obtained by Us, in which the couple agreed to a $250,000 cap on withdrawals “other than to cover a mortgage, rent, and current living expenses.”

According to the documents, Silvio wants “(a) a declaration of a constructive trust over the $850,000; (b) the return of the converted funds; (c) damages for [Julia’s] conversion, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty.

