Kamala Harris Net Worth & Income of A Vice President

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the freshly announced Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential election, are now the official Democratic candidates. On Wednesday night, she will take the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention to deliver her keynote speech. However, this isn’t her first significant address. Kamala has a long history in politics, having served as San Francisco’s district attorney, the state’s attorney general, and a senator from her home state.

Due to a lack of cash, Kamala also decided not to run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in December. At the time, Kamala claimed that her campaign “just does not have the financial resources we need to continue.”

Kamala Harris Early Life And Career

In October 1964, Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California. In addition to her undergraduate degree from Howard University, she completed her JD from the University of California Hastings. Harris served as San Francisco’s 27th District Attorney from January 2004 to January 2011. She served as California’s 32nd Attorney General from January 2011 until January 2017.

In January 2017, California Senator Kamala Harris was sworn into office. In 2019, she announced her intention to run for the Democratic Party’s candidacy in the 2020 presidential election in the United States. She worked as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California, for a decade, from 1990 to 1998. The DREAM Act, lower taxes for the middle and working class, and universal health care are just a few of her positions.

Many of the states that have passed abortion trigger ban laws have also passed laws to restrict transgender rights, gay rights, and the freedom to vote. We must protect these inherent rights under the principles and values we hold dear. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 18, 2022

Kamala Harris Finance and Wealth

Kamala Harris has a net worth of around $3.31 million in 2015, according to her Congressional financial disclosures. Her husband Douglas Emhoff, a partner at DLA Piper Law Firm with offices in California and Washington, D.C., who specializes in entertainment and intellectual property law, is responsible for the great majority of her fortune.

Kamala released her 15 years of tax records in April of this year. She and her husband’s 2018 earnings were $1.9 million, according to the tax returns. Kamala’s husband’s law firm pay accounted for the lion’s share of their $1.4 million annual income. About 320,000 of their earnings came from her book “The Truths We Hold,” which they sold for $697k and donated $27,000 to charity. Kamala’s Senate salary accounted for almost $157,000 of their earnings.

When it comes to their assets and liabilities, Kamala Harris’s household has $2.5 to $6 mil in assets and about $3.3 mil in debt, largely from mortgages. Their liquid assets are placed in mutual funds and retirement accounts.

Kamala Harris Real Estate

Before any mortgage obligations, the residences that Kamala and Doug own are worth between $8 million and $10 million. Doug Emhoff purchased a Brentwood, Los Angeles, property for $2.7 million in 2012, two years before they wed. Based on recent transactions in the neighborhood, this house is now valued at roughly $5 million.

Kamala paid $490,000 for a San Francisco apartment in 2004. In the same year, she became the first black District Attorney in California. In March of 2021, she sold this apartment for $860,000.

Kamala bought an apartment in Washington, D.C., for $1.775 million in 2017, the year she was elected to the Senate. For $1.995 million, they plan to list his condo in April 2021. They resold it for $1.85 million in September of 2021.

Kamala Harris House

On the market for more than $13 million, Kamala Harris has a large 8,500-square-foot home located in Oakland, California. The mansion of Kamala Harris includes a large wine cellar, nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two plunge pools, and numerous other luxuries.

It has its perks, including the enhanced protection Kamala Harris enjoys as Vice President of the United States. Kamala Harris has some of the most modern smart security technologies in her house.

Kamala Harris Earning From Book Writing

Harris’ salary as U.S. Senator is essentially unchanged from her time as California’s attorney general, at $157,352. Her memoir The Truths We Hold brought in $320,125 in 2018 and a book publishing advance of $277,763 this year, according to Fortune, allowing her to supplement her salary.

Kamala Harris’s Net worth

Kamala Harris is a politician and lawyer from the United States. In November 2020, she was chosen to be Vice President of the United States. At the time this was written, Kamala Harris was worth $5 million. Since 2012, most of her net worth has come from the money her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, has made.

