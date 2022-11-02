According to court records filed in February, 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty in June to six counts of expressing desire in committing terrorist activities in the United States in support of ISIS between 2014 and 2017.

Her family has branded Fluke-Ekren as a “monster” in statements to the court, and on Tuesday her adult daughter testified that her mother had forced her to marry an ISIS soldier who had raped her when she was 13.

Unidentified boy stated in court records submitted by the Justice Department last week, “My mother is a monster who likes hurting children for sexual pleasure. My mother is a monster extremely good in manipulating and directing her emotions to her benefit.” To quote one of my siblings: “My mother is a monster with no love for her children, and no apology for her behavior.”

Legal papers state that Fluke-kid Ekren’s claimed his mother physically assaulted him while he was a toddler.

The Justice Department claims that Fluke Ekren taught more over a hundred women and girls, the youngest of whom were just ten years old, how to handle automatic guns, explosives, and suicide belts.

Allegedly, “Allison Fluke-Ekren indoctrinated young females and groomed them to murder,” according to court records. For at least eight years in conflict zones in Libya, Iraq, and Syria, Fluke-Ekren perpetrated terrorist activities on behalf of three foreign terrorist groups, all the while physically, mentally, emotionally, and sexually assaulting her own children.

On the audio recordings that were presented in court, the mother can be heard urging her daughter to erase texts between them to prevent her from being found in Syria, where she had moved her children to escape U.S. law enforcement. According to court records, the mother’s daughter said that she would enjoy torturing her kids by deliberately exposing them to the things they hated most.

The Department of Justice claims that Fluke-Ekren was taken into U.S. custody early this year after being captured in Syria.

READ MORE: American lady detained, accused of training ISIS women

According to court records, Fluke-Ekren, as Umm Mohammed al-Amriki, married a “prominent” ISIS commander in Syria in 2012. The records claim she advanced through the ranks to lead her own all-female unit, and she apparently speaks four languages well.

According to court documents filed in January, “Fluke-alleged Ekren’s ISIS-related conduct includes, but is not limited to, planning and recruiting operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the United States,” and “serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion located in Syria, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah, in order to train women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grena

According to the prosecution, she facilitated the lives of ISIS militants by providing a safe haven, translating the statements of ISIS leaders, spreading ISIS extremist theology, and instructing youngsters in the use of weapons and suicide vests.

MORE: the ISIS “Beatle” accused of killing Americans has been convicted guilty of all counts

Prosecutors from the Department of Justice have said that they do not agree that a 20-year sentence is sufficient.

For her “monstrous acts of terror” and the “incalculable harm” she has caused to countless people throughout the world, including her own children, “twenty years in jail is inadequate to properly answer for,” the prosecution said.

A acquaintance who claims to have last spoken to Fluke-Ekren more than a decade ago paints a picture of a lady who was once connected to her family but who has since become more politicized.

A former acquaintance, who only wanted to be known as Farouk, said, “I informed individuals who she was acquainted with in Kansas, I warned them, ‘This girl is radicalized.'” Farouk knew Fluke-Ekren both from her time as a Kansas resident and later as a Middle Eastern educator.

Their children were close and she thought Fluke-Ekren was a “wonderful parent,” but she was profoundly affected by her time as a teacher in the Middle East during the upheaval of the Arab Spring in 2010.