Katrina Campins Net Worth 2022: Is she Married Twice?

Katrina Campins is a real estate broker, an entrepreneur, an actress, a host, a producer, and someone who has a lot of influence on social media. She is well-known for her roles in shows like “The Apprentice,” “Open Access,” “Model Latina,” and “Hot Listings Miami” (2013).

Katrina has more than 51,000 people who follow her on Instagram and more than 10,000 people who follow her on Facebook. In the same way, over 218.5k people follow her on Twitter.

Who Is Katrina Campins?

Katrina Campins is an actress, a producer, a real estate agent, a host, and a well-known figure on social media. Katrina has had a license to work as a real estate agent since she was 18 years old.

Katrina is very popular right now, so she is “trending” on the internet. Even though Katrina Campins is well-known, she doesn’t have an official Wikipedia page.

Katrina Campins was born in Miami, Florida, on October 22, 1979. As of 2022, she is 43 years old and her zodiac sign is Libra. On October 22, 2022, the real estate agent will be 43 years old.

In the same way, Katrina is an American and is of white ethnicity. She also believes in the Christian faith.

She is about 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) tall and weighs about 123 lbs. on average. In terms of her education, Katrina went to the University of Miami Herbert Business School in 1997 and got her Bachelor’s in International Finance and Marketing with a perfect 4.0 GPA in 2001.

Who are Katrina Campins’s mother and father?

Katrina Campins was born in Miami, Florida, in 1979. Her parents named her after a song. But she does not know who her parents are. She likes to keep her personal life a secret, which is why she hasn’t talked about her parents in public.

Also, the real estate agent, who is 43 years old, grew up with her two sisters, Camille Campins-Adams and Sofia Campins.

Does Katrina Campins have a husband?

Yes, Katrina Campins, an American producer, did get married twice. Mustafa Hassam Mustafa Marzuk, who was born in Egypt and works as an actor, was her long-time boyfriend and now her husband.

After dating for more than two years, the couple got married in front of their families and friends in 2013. During their time together, the two had a son, Pharaoh Maximus Moses, who was born on October 27, 2017.

Many people wondered if Katrina Campins and her husband, Mustafa Hassam Mustafa Marzuk, were still together. It was found out that Katrina, the real estate agent, had recently split up with her husband. No one knows what made them decide to split up.

Before she married Mustafa, Katrina was married to Ben Moss, who is now her ex-husband. They got married on August 14, 2004. They both have their own businesses, which they started together. In 2009, they finally ended their marriage. Katrina Campins is currently not dating anyone.

When did Katrina Campins get her start in the business?

Katrina Campins’s first job was as a real estate agent. In January 2001, she started working for Wimbish Riteway Realtors/Sothebys International Realty, where she stayed for more than three years, until January 2004.

After that, Katrina joined NBC Universal International Television Distribution as Season 1 of The Apprentice in January 2003. She worked there for more than two years, until January 2005.

Also, Campins worked as a surrogate for Donald Trump’s campaign for almost a year, from January 2016 to November 2016. After that, from January 2014 to July 2018, she worked as a real estate agent for Katrina Campins Group/Trump International Realty.

Katrina is also a Real Estate and Economic Contributor for Fox News Channel. She has been doing this job since January 2004, so it’s been almost two decades. Katrina Campins is the owner of The Campins Company and specializes in luxury real estate.

Katrina also worked as an executive producer in 2013 for the TV show Hot Listing Miami. She also makes guest appearances on TV shows like The Apprentice (2004), Model Latina (2008), Hannity (2013), and Skum Rocks! (2013), Gutfeld! (2022), and others.

How much money does Katrina Campins have?

Katrina Campins net worth is about $2 million, most of which she got from her job as a real estate agent.

She also gets paid for being a guest host and an expert on real estate. She has worked in this field for more than twenty years.

