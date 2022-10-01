Keith Wonderboy Johnson Death: What Happened To Him? Who Hit Him? Real Story Revealed!

Keith Wonderboy Johnson Death: Everyone on the planet was astounded when they heard the news of Keith Wonderboy Johnson Death. There are still a lot of mysteries and conspiracies surrounding the Keith Wonderboy Johnson Death of one of the most well-known and well-loved personalities in the history of the globe, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately resulted in his death.

Who Was Keith Wonderboy?

Keith Lamar Johnson was born on May 17th, 1972 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, in the United States of America. Because of his extraordinary singing prowess, he was given the stage name “Wonderboy” when he was just 5 years old.

It was with his father Philip Johnson and his uncles that he first began singing with the group known as The Original Spiritual Voices. Through the Storm, Johnson’s debut studio album was released by World Wide Gospel Records in the year 1998.

Marking the beginning of Johnson’s career in the music industry. The following day, November 24, 1998, he released his second studio album titled Our Gift to You [World Wide Gospel].

On January 25, 2000, Keith released his third studio album, which was titled Live and Alive and was self-titled. On October 3, 2000, he released his fourth studio album titled Would You? On February 6, 2001, he released his fifth album, which was titled Tribute to Quartet Legends, Vol. 1.

Johnson’s sixth studio album, titled Send a Revival, was released on May 28, 2002. His seventh studio album, titled New Season, was released on April 20, 2004, and his eighth studio album, titled Our Gift to You, was released in September of the same year. In 2018, he released his most recent studio album, titled Keep Pushin’.

Throughout the course of his career, Keith has released a total of 14 studio albums under a variety of record labels, including World Wide Gospel Records, Worldwide Records, Verity Records, Central South Records, and Black smoke Records.

Soon after that, a number of musicians, such as singer-songwriter Ted Winn and vocalist Titus Showers, offered their condolences and paid tribute to Keith Johnson. They used the social media network Instagram to pay their respects to Keith after his passing.

Ted turned to Instagram to express his amazement and shock, writing, “I’m in shock and disbelief!! The late, great artist @keithwonderboyjohnson was known for his contagious grin and incredible talent. Sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as to all those who loved him.

Keith Wonderboy Johnson Death: How Did He Die?

