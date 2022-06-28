Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Dies at 57

“Kelly Preston, the beloved wife, and mother, passed away on the morning of July 12, 2020, after a two-year struggle with breast cancer,” a family representative tells People exclusively.

Relatives representative: “Choosing to keep her fight quiet, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. “She was a radiant, gorgeous, and kind human being who infused life into everything she came into contact with. Her family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

In addition to her husband John Travolta and their two children Ella Travolta, 20, and Benjamin Travolta, 9, Preston is also survived by her mother and grandmother. Son Jett died in January 2009, when he was 16 years old.

Kelly Preston Early Life

Kelly Kamalelehua Smith was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 13, 1962, and given the name Preston Smith. Linda, her mother, was an administrator at a mental health institution, while her father was an agricultural firm employee. Linda and her father raised their daughter. In the wake of Preston’s father’s death by drowning at the age of three, his mother wed personal director Peter Palzis. Chris, Preston’s half-brother, was born as a result of their union.

Preston’s family moved around a lot when she was young, and she spent time in places like Hawaii, Iraq, and Australia. At only 16 years old, she was found by a fashion photographer while studying abroad in Australia. She changed her last name to Preston around this time. A native of Honolulu, she attended Punahou School and subsequently the University of Southern California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in dramatic studies and theatre.

Kelly Preston Personal Life

Preston married Kevin Gage in 1985. They were married for two years before divorcing in 1987. She had a brief relationship with Charlie Sheen in 1990 after dating George Clooney in the late 1980s.

At that time, Preston and John Travolta were working on the film “The Experts” together. In September of 1991, they were married at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris after dating for a few months. A week later, the couple had a second ceremony in Florida because the first was deemed illegitimate because it was performed by a French Scientology minister. As Scientologists, Travolta, and Preston were indistinguishable. Three children were born to Jett and Ella: Benjamin was the last of the Benjamins.

Jett, the family’s eldest son, died of a seizure while on vacation in the Bahamas in January 2009. Jett had been diagnosed with autism and has a history of seizures. Preston and Travolta claimed that officials of the Bahamian government were involved in an extortion attempt related to their son’s death, which led to a trial. After an initial mistrial, Travolta and Preston decided to drop the case against the three defendants. All charges against them were finally dropped.

Kelly Preston Death

In spite of her age of 55, Preston was diagnosed with breast cancer and kept it a secret from most of her family and friends. Two years after she began treatment, she succumbed to cancer. In Clearwater, Florida, she passed away on July 12th, 2020.

What was Kelly Preston’s net worth when she died?

Kelly Preston, an American actress, and model who died in 2011 were worth an estimated $180 million. She and her spouse of three decades, John Travolta, had a combined net worth of $1 billion. John’s career was the primary source of the family’s riches. Bereavement services were held for Kelly’s family on July 12, 2020. She had been 57 years old and had been fighting breast cancer.

How long did Kelly Preston have cancer?

57-year-old Preston died on July 12 of breast cancer, which she had kept a secret for two years. When Newton-John was asked about his family’s reaction to the news, he claimed they were “dealing as best as you can imagine.”

What happened to Kelly Preston’s son?

However, who can say? A year and a half after the death of their eldest son Jett Travolta in 2009 while on vacation in the Bahamas, Kelly gave birth to Ben. The official cause of death was determined to be a seizure, according to police reports.

