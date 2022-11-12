Kelsey Grammer Net Worth: How Much He Earned From ‘Frasier’?

Actor, comedian, television producer, director, and writer Kelsey Grammer also writes and directs. The two decades he spent playing Frasier Crane on “Cheers” and its spin-off sitcom “Frasier” have made Kelsey Grammer one of the most well-known actors in the world.

Kelsey was making $38 million per season at the height of “Frasier,” or $1.6 million every episode. That still ranks as the fifth-highest per-episode salary an actor has ever received, breaking the previous record for a TV actor.

Over the course of several marriages and divorces, Kelsey has suffered losses totaling tens of millions. He reportedly gave his third wife Camille a settlement of $30 million in cash and real properties.

Early Life

Sally and Frank Allen Grammer, Jr. welcomed Allen Kelsey Grammer into the world on February 21, 1955, in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. His father was a musician and restaurant owner, while his mother was a singer and actress. In Florida and New Jersey, Grammer’s mother and maternal grandparents raised him.

He was a student at Florida’s Pine Crest School, an elite prep school, near Fort Lauderdale. He first started experimenting with theater and music there. He subsequently received a scholarship to attend the Julliard School, but he was ultimately dismissed for failing to show up for class.

His only sister, Karen, was abducted and killed in 1975, which is why he struggled academically in college. His father’s murder in 1968 and the deaths of his two half-brothers in a scuba diving accident in 1980 are two other personal tragedies in his family.

Career In Acting

After graduating from Julliard in the late 1970s, Grammer spent three years as an intern at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Before making his Broadway debut in a production of “Macbeth” in 1981, he first joined the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Before appearing as Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC comedy “Cheers” in 1984, he kept performing on stage in numerous productions. He was recommended to one of the show’s casting directors by his former Julliard classmate and Broadway co-star Mandy Patinkin, who helped him earn this role on the television program.

Initially intended to appear for only six episodes, his stint on the show was subsequently extended and he became a regular cast member. From the third season of “Cheers” until the show’s final one in 1993, Grammer would guest star. However, the spin-off program “Frasier” allowed the Frasier character to continue to be portrayed after “Cheers” ended.

‘Frasier’ covered the life of Frasier and ran for 11 seasons, from September 1993 to May 2004.

Grammer not only played the title role but also sang the show’s eponymous theme tune. Grammer was nominated for 11 straight Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on “Frasier,” winning the award four times. The show and cast collectively took home 37 Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2005, Grammer starred in and produced an American version of the British program “The Sketch Show.” However, only four of the six episodes that were shot were broadcast on Fox.

He appeared in the brief-lived sitcom “Back to You” with Patricia Heaton in 2007; similarly, he appeared in the similarly brief-lived series “Hank,” which was canceled after only five episodes, in 2009.

Later, he had appearances on programs such as “30 Rock” (2010–2012), “Boss” (2011–2012), “Partners” (2014), “The Last Tycoon” (2016–2017), “Modern Family” (2017), “Porters” (2017), “Proven Innocent” (2019), and “Carol’s Second Act” (2020).

Meanwhile, Grammer has continued to work in theater, performing in shows like “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2000, “My Fair Lady” at the Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center in 2007, “La Cage aux Folles” at the Longacre Theatre from 2010 to 2011, and “Man of La Mancha” at the London Coliseum in 2019.

Grammer has performed on stage and in television shows in addition to movies over the years. Also, read about Peter Jones Net Worth

“Down Periscope” (1996), “A Christmas Carol” (2004), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006), “Swing Vote” (2008), “Fame” (2009), “The Expendables 3” (2014), “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014), “Best of Enemies” (2015), “Killing Jesus” (2015), and “Like Father” are a few of these movies (2019).

He has performed in various projects as a voice actor. He provided the voices for characters in the critically acclaimed movies “Anastasia” (1997) and “Toy Story 2” (1999). He also won an Emmy for his performance as the voice of Sideshow Bob on the animated television series “The Simpsons.”

Other programs he has voiced characters for include “You’re Not a Monster,” “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Troop,” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia” (2019). Additionally, he has narrated numerous ads for products like Honey Nut Cheerios, Hyundai, and Dr. Pepper.

Frasier Salary

Kelsey made $1.6 million per episode of Frasier for its final two seasons. That works up to almost $38 million per season or $76 million for just the previous two. He was the highest-paid actor in television history at the time according to the agreement.

Today, that ranks as the fifth-highest pay for a TV performer per episode. He received the equivalent of $2.2 million per episode after accounting for inflation.

Producing Career

The owner of the production firm Grammnet Production is Grammer. The studio created shows like “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” and “Medium” (2005–2011).

In addition, he has worked as an executive producer on a number of television programs, including “Gary the Rat” (2003), “Back to You” (2007–2008), “Hank” (2009–2010), “Boss” (2011–2012), “Partners” (2012), and “Light as a Feather” (2018).

Personal Life

Four times married, Grammer is currently the father of seven kids. Doreen Alderman was his first wife, and the two were wed from 1982 to 1990. Together, they have one child. After that, Grammer dated Barrie Buckner; they had one child together, but they never got married.

Between 1992 and 1993, his second marriage to Leigh-Anne Csuhany lasted less than a year. He announced his engagement to Tammi Baliszewski (also known as Tammi Alexander) in 1994. They did not wed, nevertheless.

Camille Donatacci, with whom he had a third marriage, and he was wed from 1997 to 2011. Together, they are parents to two kids. Two weeks after his third divorce was finalized, Grammer wed Kayte Walsh; the two of them have three children together.

Settlement Of Kelsey And Cammille Grammer’s divorce

When Kelsey and Camille Grammer divorced, she was awarded assets worth around $30 million in cash and real estate, including a sizable home in Malibu that she quickly sold for $13 million.

Kelsey Grammer Net Worth

Kelsey Grammer Net Worth is estimated to be around $80 Million currently. In Avon, Colorado, Kelsey spent $5.35 million for a ski-in-ski-out estate in 2002. 2013 saw him sell it for $6.6 million.

In Holmby Hills, California, Kelsey spent $13.7 million for a sizable property in 2007. A year later, he put this house on the market for $19.9 million. Real estate records appear to show that he is still the current owner of this house.

In 2012, he reduced the asking price to $18 million, then in April 2013, he further decreased it to $14.99 million before taking it off the market. The house is currently easily worth at least $25 million, thus this was unintentionally a smart choice. One acre of land is home to Grammer in Holmby Hills.

The house has 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and 10,567 square feet. The house has massive vaulted ceilings, parquet flooring, french doors, and a gourmet kitchen that opens to a family room, gym, and movie room with built-in bookcases and a bar.

There are two baths and dressing rooms in the master suite. A sizable car court, stone patios, a terrace covered in vines, and a pool are all outside.

Kelsey purchased a 3,000-square-foot condo in New York City for $6.4 million in 2010. In 2016, he put this house up for sale for $9.75 million. A year or so later, he agreed to a $7.95 million bid for the property.

He spent $6.5 million on a Beverly Hills property in 2012. A year later, he sold this house for $6.6 million. He had a sizable mansion in a gated neighborhood on a golf course in Kailua, Hawaii. 2014 saw him sell it for $10.2 million.

