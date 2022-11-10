Kentucky Student Who Called Black Student Racist Expelled From College

A student at the University of Kentucky has been permanently barred from school and might face further charges after she was charged with assault after repeatedly hurling a racist epithet at a Black student early on Sunday morning.

In a statement to the UK community, President Eli Capilouto announced that Sophia Rosing, who had been suspended on an interim basis, was no longer a student, was permanently barred from campus, and would not be permitted to re-enroll as a student.

Capilouto went on, “while she is no longer a student, we must continue our inquiries.”

The Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity is reviewing allegations of racial harassment , and will be reviewing disciplinary actions under the Code of Student Conduct as part of that examination.

“As a community dedicated to ending racial violence, we must also be determined to see offenders brought to justice. He said, “The procedures we have in place are crucial.”

An attorney for Rosing, Fred Peters, told CNN on Tuesday that his client wants to leave the United Kingdom within the next few days because she is “extremely ashamed, very sorry, very humiliated.”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County, Virginia, Kimberly Baird, said that Rosing had been charged with public drunkenness, fourth-degree assault without apparent harm, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.