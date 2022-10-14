Kiely Rodni’s Cause Of Death Has Been Announced

The death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was ruled a drowning by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Her car had driven into the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

After being gone for two weeks, the Truckee teen’s body was discovered in her submerged car in the reservoir in August. The coroner ruled her death to be a “accident.”

After examining the body, a pathologist concluded there was insufficient evidence to conclude that she had been murdered.

In a press statement, sheriff’s authorities assured the public that “as always, our office will continue to help with the family by assessing any further evidence connected to this case.” “We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the statement said.

The teen’s silver Honda CR-V was discovered upside down in the reservoir on August 21 by a group of volunteer divers with Adventures With Purpose. Two days after his disappearance, Kiely’s death was officially ruled by authorities.

She was last seen at a gathering with two hundred to three hundred young people on the morning of August 6 at Prosser Family Campground, which is only yards from the water’s edge. We tracked down the car a few hundred feet away from the celebration.

The causes for the vehicle’s crash into the ocean have not been disclosed by authorities. Kiely was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on August 6 after leaving the party at the campsite in Tahoe National Forest.

Authorities in Nevada and Placer counties, joined by volunteers, began a massive search for the young teenager soon after she was reported missing. Nearly 20,000 man hours have been spent exploring the region by authorities. Over 1,800 tips were sent to authorities by the public in regards to Kiely’s disappearance.

Adventures with a Purpose diving team members discovered the submerged Honda CR-V with a corpse inside. In less than a quarter of a mile south of the campsite, the diving crew used sonar boats to identify the car 55 feet offshore.