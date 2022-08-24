Kiely Rodni’s Remains Recovered in Prosser Creek Reservoir Confirmed by Autopsy

BrittanyDaily news

An autopsy proved the body found in Truckee’s Prosser Creek Reservoir to be that of Kiely Rodni.

About two weeks after 16-year-old Kiely disappeared from a graduation celebration on August 6, a group of volunteer divers from Adventures with Purpose located a car with a body inside at a reservoir.

On Tuesday, after a long and fruitless search, authorities determined the body was hers after conducting an autopsy.

READ MORE: 

It follows a statement published by Kiely’s family Monday afternoon, in which they said, “We are forever grateful for the love and support you have shown us throughout the previous couple of weeks.

While we accept this pain put under the shadow of death, the sun’s rays encourage us to celebrate Kiely’s energy and the gift we were given by knowing her rather than to grieve our loss.

Even though we can’t get Kiely back, a piece of her will always be a part of us.

The investigation into whether or not foul play was involved in the vehicle’s demise continues.

Related Posts

California Will Safeguard Health-care Benefits for Young Immigrants

California Will Safeguard Health-Care Benefits for Young Immigrants

August 24, 2022
The Future of California’s Last Nuclear Power Plant

The Last Nuclear Power Plant in California’s Future

August 24, 2022
After Crash, California Guy Nearly Lost Legs. An IU Surgeon Saved Them

After Crash, California Guy Nearly Lost Legs. An IU Surgeon Saved Them

August 24, 2022
Judge Unseals Jury Documents in Whitmer Kidnapping Case

Judge Unseals Jury Documents in Whitmer Kidnapping Case

August 24, 2022
Ex-louisville Cop Pleads Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case

Ex-louisville Cop Pleads Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case

August 24, 2022
Texas Drought Dries Out River, Revealing Dinosaur Tracks.

Texas Drought Dries Out River, Revealing Dinosaur Tracks

August 24, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.