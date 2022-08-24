Kiely Rodni’s Remains Recovered in Prosser Creek Reservoir Confirmed by Autopsy

An autopsy proved the body found in Truckee’s Prosser Creek Reservoir to be that of Kiely Rodni.

About two weeks after 16-year-old Kiely disappeared from a graduation celebration on August 6, a group of volunteer divers from Adventures with Purpose located a car with a body inside at a reservoir.

On Tuesday, after a long and fruitless search, authorities determined the body was hers after conducting an autopsy.

It follows a statement published by Kiely’s family Monday afternoon, in which they said, “We are forever grateful for the love and support you have shown us throughout the previous couple of weeks.

While we accept this pain put under the shadow of death, the sun’s rays encourage us to celebrate Kiely’s energy and the gift we were given by knowing her rather than to grieve our loss.

Even though we can’t get Kiely back, a piece of her will always be a part of us.

The investigation into whether or not foul play was involved in the vehicle’s demise continues.