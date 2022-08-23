Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Exceeding Their Monthly Water Allocation in California’s 3rd Year of Drought

The Los Angeles Times reported that celebrities including Kevin Hart, two of the Kardashian sisters, actor Sylvester Stallone, and NBA player Dwayne Wade were among the worst offenders of local water restrictions in Southern California during the state’s third year of a drought.

According to documents obtained by The Los Angeles Times, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the affluent communities of the San Fernando Valley including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, has issued “notices of exceedance” to over 2,000 customers.

This warning was sent out on December 1, 2021, according to Mike McNutt, a spokesman for the water agency, to those who had exceeded their allotted water usage by more than 150% four times.

However, some of the celebrities who have been accused of breaking water limitations have gone over their allotted budget by more than 500%.

In June, Hart’s 26-acre Calabasas listing used 117,000 more gallons of water than planned.

Roughly 230,000 gallons more water was used than planned at Kim’s two Hidden Hills houses, while about 101,000 gallons more water was used than planned at Kourtney’s 1.86-acre property near Calabasas.

Insider’s request for comment from a Kardashian family representative was not met with an immediate response.

During the month of May, Wade and his actor wife Gabrielle Union had the highest water consumption of any client in Hidden Hills, with a total of 489,000 gallons. The 90,000 gallons utilized in June were 1,400% more than the property was allotted for water use.

The pair has sent a statement to The Los Angeles Times explaining the high water consumption was due to a problem with their pool, and they are taking steps to fix it.

The pair told The Los Angeles Times, “We have been doing everything we can to fix the situation and will continue to go to considerable measures to resolve the issue.” “To lessen our impact on the environment, we have switched to drought-resistant landscaping and artificial grass and repaired any leaks in our pool’s plumbing system. We’ll keep working with the city and the water distribution business to make sure this doesn’t come up again.”

Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin’s 2.26-acre Hidden Hills property went over budget by 544%, or 230,00 gallons. An rise from May’s total of around 195,000 gallons, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Those figures “mischaracterize and misrepresent the situation involving the water usage at my client’s residence,” attorney Marty Singer told The LA Times on behalf of Stallone. Singer said there are “500 mature trees” on the site that could perish without regular watering.

“My client is taking the matter in hand and acting appropriately and constructively. Weeds have been allowed to take over, and a drip irrigation system is being used elsewhere. They have also informed the city about the large trees on the property, and are currently waiting for an inspection and further direction “that lawyer contacted The Los Angeles Times. “All the major buildings around here have the same problems, I’m sure. So, I have faith that my client won’t be picked out in the news just because of his celebrity status.”

A representative for Stallone did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

All residents of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District have individual water allocations based on their specific needs. The district’s website states that “specials adjustments” are taken into account, including “medical needs” and “caring for horses.”

In addition to an increase in the monthly water rate, homes may be required to install a flow restriction device after receiving a third violation notice.

McNutt stated that 70% of water usage is from outdoor landscaping, and that this restrictor “totally irradiates” the functionality of your irrigation system.

McNutt estimates that roughly 7.3% of the district’s customers are on the waiting list for the restrictor device. Due to limited funding, however, the district prioritizes the “most egregious water consumers” and installs 20 devices per week to them.