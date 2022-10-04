Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Is She Still In Relationship With Kenya West?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Kim Kardashian Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Kim Kardashian Net Worth. More information about Kim Kardashian’s money woes may be found here. Kim Kardashian to her recent commercial success, Kim Kardashian Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Kim Kardashian’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Kim Kardashian Early Life

She was born on October 21st, 1980, in Los Angeles. Robert Kardashian, Kim’s dad, was one of O.J. Simpson’s attorneys. Kris Kardashian, formerly known as Kris Jenner, is her mother.

Kim got her start in the entertainment industry working as an assistant and stylist for A-list celebrities. Best friend and socialite Paris Hilton were one of her first major clients.

Kim Kardashian is part of a large family that also includes her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, their mother Kris, and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie. Bruce Jenner is the father of Olympic athletes Kyle and Kendall (now known as Caitlyn Jenner).

As a result of her meteoric ascent to fame over the past decade, Kim is now among the world’s highest-paid and best-known celebrities. In every sense of the word, she is a media mogul, having built a highly successful enterprise.

Currently, Kim’s business empire consists of the cosmetics brand, personal appearance fees, television salaries, clothing line, weight loss items, perfume, and retail sponsorships.

A sex clip of Kim and Ray J that went viral brought her to the public’s attention. Kim used her newfound notoriety to launch her own E! reality show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim’s star status has shot upwards since then. She has acted in films, featured on thousands of magazine covers, and guest-starred on other reality TV shows.

Kim Kardashian Personal Life

Over the years, Kardashian has dated several prominent athletes, including several from the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and the rap industry. The NBA player Kris Humphries proposed to her in 2011.

They wed the following year. The couple was only married for a total of 72 days. Kim’s sponsorship deals and the sale of television rights to her wedding brought about $18 million.

After a highly publicized courtship and multiple appearances by Kanye on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim wed music mogul Kanye West.

North West was born on June 15, 2013, and the couple tied the knot on May 24, 2014. Now they’re a family of five with three kids each. Kim finalized their split from Kanye on February 19, 2021.

Property Investment

Kim bought a $9 million property in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles in 2013. She and Kanye renovated this home for several million dollars as they worked on their Hidden Hills property. After living in the Bel Air mansion since 2013, Kim decided to sell it in 2017 for $18 million.

Since August of 2014, Kim has called a sprawling estate in a private community of Hidden Hills, California, her permanent home. In exchange for $20 million, Kim and Kanye purchased a mansion from a physician. The doctor paid $5 million to purchase the home from Lisa Marie Presley in 2010.

In the subsequent two years, Kim and Kanye put in countless hours of renovation work. Kanye was dissatisfied with the 2016 outcome, so they scrapped everything and started again.

In 2019, they purchased 7.5 acres of land in two separate deals. The property has a full-size basketball court, a private vineyard, and not one but two swimming pools and spas.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth

Kim Kardashian net worth is $1.4 billion. Kim Kardashian is arguably the most well-known and wealthy celebrity in the world.

Kim’s annual earnings range from $50 million to $80 million thanks to her several successful ventures and her business empire.

Kim made $72 million between June 2018 and June 2019, and another $50 million between June 2020 and June 2021. Kim’s annual income was bolstered for a while by royalties from licensing and endorsement arrangements.

It’s been reported that she made a tidy sum from the mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” royalties alone. Over sixty million copies of the game were downloaded, resulting in over a hundred million dollars in sales.

Kim continues to keep 28% of the app’s profits. Kim earns an estimated $1 million a year from endorsements, appearance fees, reality TV pay, and paid Instagram sponsorships, in addition to the proceeds from her mobile app. Additionally, she owns a range of tanning products and a clothing line sold at Sears.

