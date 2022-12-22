Large Police Presence Seen At The Residence Of The 11-year-old Cornelius Girl Who Is Missing

On Wednesday, there was a huge police presence visible at the home of a Cornelius girl who is 11 years old and has been reported missing.
At approximately five o’clock in the evening, according to a WBTV crew who was on location at the site, law enforcement officials came at the residence of Madalina Cojocari.
The kid was last seen on November 23, but her parents did not report her missing until December 15. They made the report to the school resource officer at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius. The girl was reported missing on December 15.
Cojocari’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, and her mother, Diana Cojocari, have both been detained and charged with failing to report a missing child after she was reported missing. Palmiter was arrested first, followed by Cojocari’s mother.
According to the records that WBTV was able to get, the authorities had previously visited the residence at an earlier stage in the investigation and discovered a section of the kitchen that had been walled up with plywood.
When questioned by the cops about the wooded area, Palmiter allegedly stated that he planned to construct a separate dwelling in that space.
On Wednesday, law enforcement officers could be seen taking what appeared to be images of the interior of the residence through the windows of the house.
One of the vehicles that were there was a truck specifically designed for searching crime scenes.
The last time Madalina was seen, she was wearing pants, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, a white t-shirt, and a white jacket. Her estimated weight is roughly 90 pounds.
In addition, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are currently assisting in the hunt for the youngster who has gone missing.
