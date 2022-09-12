Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid

An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison.

Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.

A county official, however, has assured Telles that he would continue to be compensated while he waits in jail.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told WSAV on Friday, “For now, he’s still an elected officer and he’ll get paid while he’s in jail.”

According to Segerblom, voters in the state can initiate a recall of Telles, who was defeated in the Democratic primary election in June. However, the proposal needs 100,000 signatures in order to be placed on the ballot.

Telles’s departure is also a possibility.

Segerblom told the TV station, “We can take the scope of work away from him, but as far as his having the title and collecting the income, it is that way, because the voters picked him.”

According to reports, Telles receives $130,000 each year in salary.

The county has already taken action against Telles, including banning him from all Clark County buildings, authorities have emphasized. The county reportedly informed his staff a couple of months ago that he would no longer be their supervisor, a situation that will remain in place until a new administrator is hired after the November election, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

‘The Public Administrator is an elected office and the County is considering its options under the law regarding Robert Telles’ current status as the Public Administrator,’ the county stated Thursday.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a public administrator will safeguard a decedent’s assets until heirs or an executor can be located. According to the newspaper, the organization also deals with deceased people’s estates when their families are unable to.

Police in Las Vegas allege that on September 2, 2018, German, a journalist who has covered government misconduct and political corruption for decades, was fatally stabbed by Telles outside of his home. The next day, his body was discovered.

According to a Las Vegas police captain, 45-year-old Telles was angry when he found out 69-year-old German was investigating more alleged wrongdoing by the Democrat that led up to the murder.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal claimed that Telles and a female coworker had denied having an affair after it was first revealed by German.