Las Vegas Teen Who Died At An Athletic Event Had Her Cause Of Death Identified

It has been determined what caused the death of the teenager who was participating in an athletic competition in south Las Vegas on Thursday. Ashari Hughes, who was 16 years old at the time of his death, was said to have suffered from “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from the left coronary sinus of Valsalva,” which was the official ruling made by the coroner in Clark County.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the disorder is described as a “rare congenital abnormality” that accounts for fewer than 3% of all congenital coronary malformations.
Hughes passed away after passing out at Desert Oasis High School in south Las Vegas during a competition in which he was participating. The Centennial High School will play host on Monday to a vigil that has been organized.
On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara issued a statement about the passing of Hughes. In it, he said, in part, “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by the loss.” The statement was issued in reference to Hughes’s passing.
Principal Ian Salzman of Desert Oasis High School asked parents of children who were affected by Hughes’s death to keep an eye out for alterations in their children’s behaviors as well as indicators of mourning in their children.
In an email to the parents, Salzman expressed his condolences for the death of the little life. “The school and the entire district lament the loss of this innocent life,” he said.
