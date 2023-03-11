Lawmaker From New Hampshire Is Detained For Impeding A Snowplough

After allegedly yelling and swearing at a snowplough truck driver in New Hampshire, who videotaped the altercation and later reported him to police, a Republican legislator was taken into custody on Friday.
According to the police, Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, of Wentworth, has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal threats, and simple assault. He was told to return to Plymouth District Court on May 18 after being discharged on personal recognisance.
"It is mind-blowing to me," says Paul Manson, the plow driver, who was berated last week by State Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, after the state Republican disapproved of his cleaning efforts. pic.twitter.com/BJH4V5y3Yh
— Arielle Mitropoulos WMUR (@AMitropsWMUR) March 11, 2023
The arrest, according to police, was the result of information that a Wentworth Highway Department employee had been hindered in his efforts to clear snow by a citizen, who had captured part of the interaction on his cell phone.
Greeson didn’t immediately reply to a Friday email for comment sent to his Statehouse office.
When Greeson was found standing in the middle of the road at 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to Paul Manson, the road agent in Wentworth, he had already been ploughing for nearly six hours.
He stated on Thursday, “He just started giving me hell, and I didn’t know what was going on. “As I stepped out of the truck, he began yelling at me. I then returned to the truck and grabbed my phone.
In the video, which Manson uploaded on Facebook, Greeson can be seen stooping over a snowbank that is knee-high along the road. Almost a foot of snow was fallen by the storm before it began to wane later in the day.
“Just here is where my driveway ends. Greeson yelled, “Push it out of the way!” while making a crude hand motion and profane language. “Clear the road; it is your task. Open the way! Get in your truck and start working right away!
Greeson, a preacher and former Navy officer who is currently serving his second term in the House, did not reply to a request for comment sent out on Thursday.
Manson responded, “I’ll be honest with you, that’s what I do. He was furious because I wasn’t pushing the snow off the road far enough and I was putting it all in his driveway. “My responsibility is to clear the road of snow. I honestly can’t help it, but I do put snow back in people’s driveways, which makes me feel horrible most of the time.
Manson acknowledged that shovelling after a snowplough has passed is not enjoyable. Yet, he asserted that public employees don’t merit to be assaulted.
When my 15-, 16-, or 18-hour stints are up, I get to go home and continue working, Manson said.
