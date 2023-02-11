Layne Norton Divorce: What Did He Say About It?

This article will address the Layne Norton Divorce. It was a very sensitive subject for Isabel Norton, who was once married to Layne Norton and went through a lot as a result of the split.
The professional bodybuilder and his wife eventually got divorced as a result of his infidelity. In 2017, his ex-wife also shared a description of her circumstances with the public via social media.
Isabel noted in her video that she has recently experienced a lot and that everything she is about to discuss in her video will be challenging for her.
She continued by saying that she had a really terrible year the year before on all counts, whether they were mental, physical, or emotional. Things get very difficult when a person’s mental health is taken into consideration along with their work, popularity, children, and marriage. The Layne Norton Divorce will be covered in the paragraph that follows.
Layne Norton Divorce: Does He Cheat on His Wife?
The divorce of Layne Norton and Isabel Norton was finalised in 2017 when it was discovered that she had been unfaithful. Many people are aware of his divorce as a result of the fact that he is a professional bodybuilder, a nutritionist, and the owner of his own YouTube channel.
In addition, his ex-wife posted a video on social media in which she accuses her ex-husband of having extramarital affairs. Norton initially denied cheating on his wife and engaging in extramarital relationships.
But a year later, he uploaded a video to his YouTube account where he admitted his mistakes and offered his condolences. Layne’s extramarital affair saddened Isabel as well, and as a result, she developed postpartum depression. He and his ex-spouse have two kids together: a son and a girl.
Layne Norton Discusses His Mistakes And Cheating
Layne Norton talked about his adultery and the mistakes he had made in a 2018 YouTube video titled Learning From My Mistakes-My Affair. He announced at the start of the video that he would be talking about something very personal. He finds the topic to be difficult, therefore he debated whether to make the video for a long time before deciding to go forward.
He chose to record the video for a number of reasons due to his experience coaching bodybuilders. One of the reasons he made the decision to enter the bodybuilding coaching industry was because he recalled frequently making mistakes while coaching or competing.
Where Are Layne and Isabel Norton Currently?
Layne and Isabel Norton could never have terminated their romance amicably, but they have since separated and are now living separate lives. In addition, both of them have now experienced true love for the first time.
Layne’s wife Holly Baxter shares his passion for female bodybuilding, so the two decided to get hitched. Isabel is married to two men, as evidenced by her posts on various social networking sites.
