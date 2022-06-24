Lizzo Net Worth 2022: Biography Income Career Cars Assets

Lizzo Early Life

Melissa Viviane Jefferson was born on April 27th, 1988, in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America.

She was raised in her hometown by her parents and two older siblings.

Lizzo’s upbringing in this setting had a favourable effect. Her parents and older siblings were devout Pentecostalists. She was active in church choirs, performing gospel music. Her music was also affected by this.

Lizzo Career

Lizzo, then a 14-year-old from Houston, began rapping at a young age.

They called themselves the “Cornrow Clique,” and it was made up of her closest friends. Lizzo performed at a number of local events, earning some notoriety in the process.

The Chalice, a three-piece all-female rap/R&B group she founded, served as a launching pad for her career in music. She made her recording debut with ‘The Chalice.’ The band’s self-released debut album, ‘We Are the Chalice,’ was out in 2012.

Her first major EP, ‘Coconut Oil,’ was published in 2016. ‘Atlantic Records,’ a major American musical label, had signed her by this time. It was a hit, but not as successful as her previous two studio albums.

Lizzo’s third album, ‘Cuz I Love You,’ was released in April 2019 and was her first album to be released on a big label.

The album was a commercial and critical success for the band. In the Billboard 200, it debuted at No. 6.

Studio Albums and Mainstream Breakthrough

Her debut studio album, “Lizzobangers,” was released in October of 2013 and featured the tunes “Faded,” “Batches & Cookies,” and “Paris.” Following this, she was featured alongside her former Chalice comrades on the song “BoyTrouble” from Prince’s album “Plectrumelectrum.” Lizzo released her second studio album, “Big Grrrl Small World,” on December 11, 2015. The videos for “Humanize” and “My Skin” were made.

With Atlantic Records, Lizzo recorded her debut major label EP, “Coconut Oil,” which was published in 2016. The EP deviates from her past hip hop releases in that it explores subjects such as body positivity and self-love. Furthermore, it was Lizzo’s first charting album, peaking at number 44 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list with the track “Good as Hell.” In early 2019, Lizzo released “Juice,” the lead single off her third album; a few months later, she released that album, entitled “Cuz I Love You.”

Lizzo’s commercial breakthrough occurred with the release of the album, which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 and ultimately climbed to the number four position. Her 2017 track “Truth Hurts,” which was later included on the deluxe edition of “Cuz I Love You,” began to acquire popularity around the same time. The song soon became Lizzo’s first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, spending seven weeks in that position. Her other single, “Good as Hell,” made it into the top three.

Performances

As a teenager, Lizzo opened for Har Mar Superstar and also sang in his band as a member of the group. A Change is Gonna Come” with St. Paul and the Broken Bones was her final performance. Lizzo appeared as a musical guest on “Late Show with David Letterman” in October of 2014. Later, when she became more well-known, she played at Coachella for the first time. Aside from the 2019 BET Awards, Glastonbury Festival and Indianapolis and Sacramento Pride festivals she also performed at.

She made her “Saturday Night Live” debut as a musical guest in December 2019. Next year, she headlined FOMO Festival and performed a sold-out event at Sydney Opera House. Lizzo then performed a medley of “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You” to open the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Music Awards

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards for Push Artist of the Year and Best New Act, Lizzo was nominated. After receiving eight nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Lizzo gained even more attention, becoming the year’s most nominated artist. In the end, she took home three awards that night: Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.”” Billboard, BET, and Soul Train Music Awards are among Lizzo’s many accolades, in addition to the Grammys.

Film Career

For her acting debut, Lizzo portrayed Lydia in the animated musical comedy “UglyDolls” this year. As Liz, a dancer, she starred in the criminal thriller “Hustlers” later in the year. It was an honour to work with such luminaries as Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez as well as the likes of Constance Wu and Julia Stiles.

Personal Life and Activism

Lizzo has been a vocal proponent of body positivity, self-love, and self-confidence due to the body shaming she endured as a child and throughout her professional career. Her backup dancers, the Big Grrrls, are all plus-size women to improve their visibility. And because she is such a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community, Lizzo has a large group of admirers who call themselves “Lizzbians.” Lizzo was honoured by Queerty as a “trailblazing figure who actively ensures society stays progressing towards equality, acceptance, and decency for all LGBT people” on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in June 2019. Lizzo remarked that she doesn’t “ascribe to just one thing” when it comes to her sexuality.

Lizzo’s Net Worth

At $12 million, Lizzo is one of the wealthiest artists in the music industry. It was her 2019 album “Cuz I Love You” that made Lizzo a household name, with the hits Juice, Tempo, and Truth hurting her way to fame. In addition to “Lizzobangers,” “Big Grrrl Small World,” and “Good as Hell,” she has worked on numerous more projects. Lizzo has starred in films including “Hustlers” and “UglyDolls” in addition to her singing career.

