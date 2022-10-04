Long Island Accountant Paul Kutz Slain At Family Weekend At Marist

A 53-year-old Long Island CPA was killed by a stray gunshot while attending Family Weekend at Marist College in upstate New York.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reported that on Sunday morning, Paul Kutz was shot and murdered while standing in the lobby of a nearby Courtyard Marriott.

The father of three was hit by gunshots fired during a dispute between two homeless guys at the motel, wounding him in the chest and body.

Two male suspects, both guests at the hotel, were taken into custody when police arrived. Both of them have a history of lawbreaking.

The Journal reports that 35-year-old suspect Roy Johnson Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the local NBC station, Johnson had gotten into an altercation with hotel staff and other patrons in the lobby before opening fire and hitting Kutz in what a senior law enforcement officer described as “a random act.”

The station claims he used a pistol modified with a Glock switch to make it fully automatic and fired off more than two dozen bullets.

According to the Journal’s account, 26-year-old Devin Taylor was also detained for carrying a loaded firearm without a serial number and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

During their investigation, police inspected the hotel room the guys had been in together and found potential explosives components and bomb-making instructions.

It’s being looked at by the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives). At this moment, authorities do not see any danger to the general population.

An official of high rank informed NBC that the suspects had been smoking a chemical similar to PCP in their room before the incident.

On Monday, Marist College announced the loss of the student’s parent.

A Marist spokeswoman told The Post that they learned about the shooting death of a parent of a Marist student at a nearby hotel the previous morning.