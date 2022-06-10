What Is Lori Harvey Net Worth In 2022?

Lori Harvey Lori Harvey is an American socialite, model, and entrepreneur. In addition to her successful modeling career, which has included work for prestigious fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, she also has a background in acting. Despite being the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, Lori has built a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

She has secured contracts with LA Model Management and Select Model Management in Europe because of her fresh face and natural beauty. Lori Harvey began her modeling career at the tender age of three, thanks to her famous father, Steve Harvey. Since then, she’s gained a tonne of notoriety and cemented her place as one of the industry’s top models.

Additionally, Lori has more than 4 million Instagram followers and a large following on other social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter. As a result, we’ll be discussing Lori Harvey’s overall net worth, as well as her salary, sources of income, professional background, history, lavish lifestyle, automobile collection, and much more.

Early Life

On the 13th of January 1997, Lori Harvey was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She and her brothers were homeschooled by their mother, who raised them in Chicago and Atlanta. Lori’s mother took her out of school when she was in the 7th grade. She claimed to have finished high school at the age of sixteen, based on her account.

She had a somewhat typical childhood, but her stepfather, Steve Harvey, is a well-known celebrity, so her parents made it a priority to keep her and her siblings out of the public eye. During a visit to a comedy club in Memphis, Lori’s mother Marjorie Harvey ran into Steve. Marjorie Harvey is an American socialite, fashion icon, blogger, and internet celebrity.

Donnell Woods is Lori’s biological father, according to the article. Marjorie married Steve Harvey in 2007 after separating from Lori’s biological father. Jason is Lori’s biological brother, while Brandi and Wynton Harvey are her stepbrothers. Morgan is Lori’s biological sister, while Brandi and Karli are her stepsisters.

Career

Lori’s first paid work was when she was just three years old when she walked the runway for a local shopping mall named Cottontail. As a professional equestrian, Lori was on a fast track to the Olympics, pursuing both a career in modelling and a career in horseback riding.

She then traveled from Atlanta to Florida to finish her studies, and the institution she chose was by her plans to pursue a career in equestrian sport. At the age of 18, after a catastrophic accident that resulted in her breaking her lower back, and putting an end to her promising show-jumping and competitive riding career, she was forced to retire from the sport. Afterward, Lori decided to pursue a career in modeling full-time.

Modelling

In the absence of writing, she quickly lost interest in school and went to Atlanta, where she completed her studies via online programmes. As a child, she and her mother began going to Paris fashion shows, where she first fell in love with the catwalk. As a child, Lori’s mother walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Lori described her mother’s closet as if it were located in a shopping centre.

While her mother was getting ready for events at the age of 13, she began to develop an interest in makeup and beauty. Lori began modelling for high-end fashion firms like Dolce & Gabbana at the age of 20 and declared at the time that she was not a traditional model. At Dolce & Gabbana’s request, she returned multiple times to model for them despite though she feels that the catwalk, and particularly a high-end fashion runway, isn’t her place in life. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity in one of her interviews.

Lori made her acting debut on the Steve Harvey talk show in 2014. Lori also attended the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. For the Normani “Motivation” music video, she walked for Dolce & Gabbana at both Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Wonderland, a British magazine, featured Lori as well.

Alex Avant, an entertainment producer and the son of Clarence Avant a music and entertainment celebrity, is also a representative of the supermodel. In 2019, she appeared on Hip Hop Squares, a reality television show.

Personal life

After a photo of Lori Harvey and Dutch footballer, Memphis Depay hugging in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris was released on Depay’s social media pages, the two began dating publicly in early 2016. Finally, Steve broke the news of her engagement to Memphis in July of that year. In March 2018, she was spotted without her engagement ring, and the two ended their engagement. No Love, which Memphis supposedly wrote about Lori, was even released.

Lori Harvey and Trey Songz had a brief romance at the end of 2018. As if that wasn’t enough, it was also rumoured that she was dating Sean Combs after being photographed making out with Lewis Hamilton.

After a brief eight-month relationship with rapper Future, Lori reemerged into the public eye in 2019.

There have been rumours circulating recently that Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan would get married in November 2020. Michael revealed their romance on Instagram in the early months of 2021. Lori and Michael broke up in June 2022, according to reports.

Additionally, Lori Harvey was arrested in October 2019 after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident, according to Beverly Hills Police Department’s findings.

Lori Harvey’s Net Worth

Lori Harvey's Net Worth

Lori Harvey is an American model who has a net worth of $1 million. Lori Harvey was arrested in 2019 after a single-vehicle car accident and received a misdemeanor hit and run citation.

