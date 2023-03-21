Los Angeles Federal Corrections Officer Sentenced to 10 Years for R*ping Female Inmate

A former federal corrections officer got 10 years in prison for s*xually assaulting a woman in COVID-19 isolation and then lying to federal investigators about it.
Jose Viera, 49, was given the maximum sentence in the Central District of California by U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Monday for r*ping an inmate in December 2020 when he worked as a corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles (MDC-LA).
Viera Pleaded Guilty in May 2022
In May 2022, Viera pleaded guilty to a felony count of taking away someone’s rights under the appearance of the law.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said the U.S. Bureau of Prisons officer “caused incalculable pain” to the victim and “must be held accountable.”
Clarke said in a statement, “Law enforcement officials must be held accountable when they abuse their power and use it to s*xually assault the people they are sworn to protect.” “This defendant’s actions took away this woman’s sense of peace, caused her unimaginable pain, and broke her trust in the law.”
The tweet below confirms the news:
Former federal corrections officer sentenced to 10 years for raping female inmate in Los Angeles https://t.co/vAhfPG9A6q via @foxnews
— Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) March 21, 2023
According to court documents, Viera had to take care of a woman who had been quarantined because she had been exposed to COVID-19. The Department of Justice said that he was allowed to go into her cell to bring her breakfast, as he had done many times before the incident.
In a victim’s statement, the inmate, whose name is J.P., said that Viera came into her cell on December 20, told her to face the wall, and then r*ped her on the bed.
The statement says that she found his sperm on the sheets, which was later used as proof.
“If I hadn’t had that proof, I wouldn’t have bothered to report anything, because I would have known it would be his word against mine, and [Viera] was a sworn-in correction officer at the time, and I was just a criminally convicted felon,” she wrote to the judge, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. “They definitely would have believed him over me.”
According to the report, she called what happened “torture” and said Viera “violated and humiliated” her in the “worst way possible.”
The DOJ said Viera later lied to federal agents during a voluntary interview with the DOJ, the Office of the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG), and the FBI.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Around 70 Rounds Were Fired in the West Philly Shooting, Injuring a 13-year-old and Two 16-year-olds
- Security Changes Result From Fistfights Captured on Video in a San Francisco Mall
The Victim was in COVID-19 Isolation
Special Agent in Charge Zachary Shroyer of the DOJ-OIG, Los Angeles Field Office, said, “Viera abused his power and s*xually assaulted the inmate in her cell while she was in COVID-19 isolation and very vulnerable.”
By law, BOP corrections officers must protect the U.S. Constitution and make sure people at the MDC-LA are safe and secure.
Clarke added, “We hope this sentence shows would-be criminals that the Justice Department is serious about holding officials accountable when they s*xually assault people in jails and prisons.”
Two years after the event, in March 2022, Viera was put on administrative leave.
Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said the same thing: Viera’s actions hurt the reputation of law enforcement as a whole.
Estrada said, “When Viera broke his duty of trust, he hurt not only the victim but also the justice system he was supposed to serve.” “My office will keep working to make sure that no one is above the law, no matter how powerful they are, and that justice is done for victims.”
Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division also brought up Viera’s misuse of power.
“Officers of the law are supposed to protect civil rights. In this case, the defendant used his power in a very bad way “Quesada said. “In cases like this, the FBI works hard to protect the American people and get justice for the victims.”
The case was looked into with help from the DOJ-OIG Los Angeles Field Office and the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!