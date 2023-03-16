A Fortunate Arkansas Guy Discovers a 3.29-Carat Brown Diamond in a Public Park

This month, an Arkansas man discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond in California’s Crater of Diamonds State Park. David Anderson of Murfreesboro, a frequent park visitor, has discovered almost 400 diamonds there since 2007.
On March 4, he found the diamond while wet-sifting soil in the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area. “At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny,” Anderson said. “Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond!”
Rangers at the national park said the stone is the largest diamond discovered there in 2018. More than fifteen years ago, Anderson discovered Crater of Diamonds State Park via an episode of Travel Channel. As of 2007, he has made his first trip to the park.
“After I found my first diamond, a 1.5-carat white, I was hooked!” He said, Anderson. A 3.83-carat yellow diamond in 2011 and a 6.19-carat white diamond in 2014 are among his finest achievements. The fortunate individual came up with the moniker“Big Ugly Diamond”. (abbreviated “B.U.D.”) for the stone.
“Mr. Anderson’s diamond is about the size of an English pea, with a light brown color and octahedron shape,” Park Interpreter Tayler Markham described. “It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a partially resorbed surface and lots of inclusions.”
Since 1906, more than 75,000 diamonds have been discovered there. The 40.23-carat giant was discovered in 1924.
