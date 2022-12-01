Madison Police Have Identified The Suspect In Tuesday’s Downtown Shooting

A shooting occurred on State Street on Tuesday afternoon, and Madison police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old male with ties to the Milwaukee region.
Around 3:30 pm, a quarrel between the two is thought to have led Lamar A. Jefferson to shoot a 29-year-old man in the 100 block of State. Police Chief Shon Barnes stated during a press conference on Wednesday that the man was hit numerous times and later underwent surgery, but he is expected to recover.
According to a witness on Tuesday, the victim was removed from the back of Michelangelo’s Coffee House, where he had apparently fled after being shot. Police said that neither he nor Jefferson has a recognized address, which is typically a symptom of homelessness.
Barnes stated that Jefferson is regarded as “armed and dangerous” and that anyone who comes into contact with him should call the police at 608-255-2345. Barnes also stated that the shooting was a “targeted incident” and that there is no ongoing danger to the public.
Following the shooting on Tuesday, the Kohl Center was placed under lockdown for about 40 minutes after a Metro Transit bus driver reported a suspicious person in the 500 block of State who he believed might have been connected to the shooting, according to Barnes.
Fans who had just watched the Wisconsin Badgers lose to Wake Forest in men’s basketball were not allowed to leave the arena until around 10:40 p.m., according to police, even though that turned out to be false.
According to UW-Madison Police, “there was never a threat to campus or to fans in the Kohl Center.” The biggest worry was that a large number of spectators might interfere with the police investigation by leaving the arena.
According to Barnes, who spoke on Wednesday, “we recognize that many of you may feel nervous after yesterday night’s events,” but police have been talking to business owners and performing extra patrols in the neighborhood.
He added that Tuesday’s shooting was the first use of a weapon in the neighborhood this year, following 11 incidents in 2021, and that 20 guns have been found by police in the neighborhood so far this year.
His office also distributed a chart that showed fewer calls for service were made overall in the State Street and Capitol Square area in 2020, 2021, and thus far this year compared to 2016–19, though it is likely that the COVID–19 pandemic-related quarantines and business closures had an impact on the 2020 numbers.
