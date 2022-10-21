Malnourished, Tied Twins Escape Texas Home, Sparking A Search

A day after two sets of twins, aged 16, escaped from their house in the Houston region, alleging that they had been shackled and starved to death, the parents, who had left Texas with all five of their children, were caught.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, mother Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend Jova Terrell were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday evening, only hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the kids.

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, the inquiry into the pair began on Monday night, when the twins left their Cypress home in handcuffs.

KPRC stated the famished and injured twins went to get assistance and claimed they were lost.

They apparently had recently arrived into the region and had never been outdoors before.

Police were able to locate their residence, but by the time the family had gone, the investigation had already concluded.

The couple and their five kids, aged 7 to 14, had an Amber Alert issued for them.

A brother, aged 18, was also reported missing by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

According to the office, Louisiana State Police discovered the couple and arrested them. The couple said they had one kid with them and had left the others at a relative’s.

Authorities said that the youngsters were subsequently located unharmed.

According to KPRC, Duncan and Terrell will be arrested and charged with child abuse. They’re getting a ride back to Texas.

According to KPRC, Duncan was accused with identical crimes in 2012.

KPRC said that Duncan was arrested for cruelty to a minor after her 5-year-old daughter showed signs of having been burned by being submerged in hot water. A boarded-up closet was apparently where the youngster slept in such situation.