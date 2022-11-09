Man Arrested After Bringing Knife To West Bend Polling Place To’stop The Voting’

West Bend police said a 38-year-old man was arrested early on Tuesday afternoon after he brought a knife into the library and demanded that employees “stop the vote” at the polling place inside.

Police arrived and brought the man into jail just after 12:35 p.m., delaying voting at the library for almost 30 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

Dave Hunsicker, a poll worker at the library, said, “There was a substantial police presence.” in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They were all around us.

A group of children who had been playing inside the library outside the polling place were brought into the voting room, and Hunsicker reported that the doors were locked while police were called.

An hour and a half after the event, voting seemed to continue as normal in the library. Some voters informed the Journal Sentinel that they hadn’t heard about the alleged threat until it was already too late.

Kevin Feltes, who showed up to vote at the library just before 3 p.m., said he learned about the arrest from a staff member.

It seems like nothing can shock me anymore,” Feltes told the Journal Sentinel. “It’s beyond my comprehension. If you don’t like the direction (things are headed), then you should probably go vote.”

There were no reported problems at polling places and substantial voter turnout, city officials claimed, roughly an hour before the event.

West Bend police said on Tuesday afternoon that an investigation into the event is ongoing and charges against the guy “will be forthcoming.”