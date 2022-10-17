Home Daily news Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of His Mother-in-law

Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of His Mother-in-law

By
Brittany
-

Deputies later found Ball hiding in a culvert not far from where the shooting happened.

“As soon as we arrived at the mouth of the hollow, we met with a subject that said that he was possibly going down the railroad tracks,” Deputy Timothy Johnson said.

Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of His Mother-in-law
Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of His Mother-in-law

Deputies spent Sunday afternoon going around the area with metal detectors in an attempt to locate the murder weapon.

Johnson said they did find the magazine clip.

“The foliage is not in the best interest for trying to find an item that is black in color or suspected to be black in color,” he said. “So that’s making the search extremely hard.”

Deputies say the motive is unclear and are describing it as a domestic situation that went south.

Police say Ball faces a murder charge.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

California Examiner is a news organisation that serves its audience with the latest U.S. and international news. Entertainment, TV News, Show Premiere Dates, Release Dates, Celebrity Gossip, and Travel: We keep our readers abreast of all global events.

FOLLOW US

© 2022 All Right Reserved by California Examiner