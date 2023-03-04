Man Died In Mcewen After Tree Falls On His Car

A storm on Friday caused a tree to topple into a car, which ultimately resulted in the death of a man. According to Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, the event took place on Little Blue Creek Road in McEwen. This information was provided to News 2.
It is said that the man was driving when a windstorm caused a tree to topple and land on his vehicle, locking him inside and ultimately causing his death.
The news of the disaster has caused many who live near Little Blue Creek Road to feel utterly devastated. A couple who lived next door to the accident scene could not believe something like this had taken place so close to their house.
Tonya Peak, a local homeowner who was nearby when the incident occurred, said, “I couldn’t believe that happened on Blue Creek.” “This is a close-knit community, and it’s unfortunate that anything like this occurred.”
The authorities are currently seeking to contact the man’s next of kin in order to identify the individual, but he has not yet been named.
