Man Discovered Shot To Death Beneath The Sixth Street Bridge; Suspect At Large: After a man was discovered dead from a gunshot Friday night in Boyle Heights, police are looking for a suspect.
A victim is a Hispanic man aged 25. Los Angeles Police have not disclosed his identification.
Around 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge close to 6th and Mission.
According to LAPD, when officers arrived, they discovered the body lying on a circular platform heading up to the crest. The patient was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.
The victim and the suspect, according to the police, were both present at the gathering where an altercation started. Before exiting the area, the perpetrator allegedly fired multiple bullets at the victim.
Police suspect that the incident may have had gang ties. The LAPD has confirmed that a 9mm handgun was used in the fatal shooting.
The suspect is characterized as a guy Hispanic between the ages of 18 and 20. He was donning a black ski mask and is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.
The suspect’s SUV, a grey Dodge Durango, is thought to have last been seen traveling along Mission toward Alameda.
Investigations are still ongoing into the fatal shooting.
