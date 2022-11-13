Man From Cottondale Is Accused Of Killing His Roommate

On Saturday, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office detained a man who later confessed to having killed his roommate.

Daniel Scott Raines, age 24, has been arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without release at this time. He confessed to having killed Barry Sartain, who was 61 years old.

At approximately twelve o’clock on Saturday, deputies from the Cottondale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a third party stating that a resident living on Fork Lane had murdered his roommate.

Raines informed the deputies that Sartain had left the area a few days earlier and had not yet returned when they arrived. Following receipt of permission to search, law enforcement officers discovered the deceased corpse of Sartain within an outbuilding.

After some time, Raines came clean and acknowledged that he had been the one who had slain Surtain during the fight.

Read More News: