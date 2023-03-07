Man Is Detained After Reportedly Stabbing A Flight Attendant While Attempting To Access The Emergency Exit Of The Aircraft

According to the Justice Department, a Massachusetts man was detained after trying to open an emergency escape door on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Monday and reportedly trying to stab a flight attendant three times in the neck with a broken metal spoon.
Francisco Severo Torres, 33, is charged with one count of attempting to use a hazardous weapon to tamper with flight attendants and crew members. Torres was jailed pending a hearing scheduled for Thursday after being apprehended at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.
According to the Justice Department, a door’s locking handle had been pulled out of the fully locked position and an emergency slide arming lever had been disarmed during a United Airlines trip from Los Angeles to Boston. After inspection, a flight attendant discovered this.
According to the department, a flight attendant who spotted Torres near the door approached him about it and inquired if any cameras captured him tampering with it.
The flight attendant then informed the captain that, in their opinion, Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and that the captain need to make a hasty landing, the Justice Department claimed.
Following that, Torres allegedly got out of his seat while mouthing something before stabbing “one of the flight attendants in the neck area three times with a broken metal spoon,” according to the department.
After the plane landed, other passengers on board tackled Torres, who was subsequently brought into custody.
Torres allegedly admitted to police that he used a broken spoon from an airline washroom as a weapon, according to a criminal complaint. According to the complaint, he reportedly admitted to police that he attempted to open the emergency door before “getting the idea” to leap out of the aircraft.
According to the complaint, Torres claimed he was defending himself and tried to stab the flight attendant because he thought they were going to murder him.
According to the complaint, the flight attendant felt that Torres’ shirt collar and tie were impacted three times by the item he was holding in his hand.
According to United Airlines, as a result of this event, Torres is no longer permitted to board any aircraft.
United said in a statement that one passenger was restrained after becoming a security issue on flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston because to the rapid actions of the crew and passengers.
You might find it interesting:
- Four Kidnapped Americans Entered Mexico To Buy Medicine
- A Couple From Hayward Is Suing The Tour Boat Company For Leaving Them Stranded In The Water
According to United, the plane landed successfully and without any casualties being reported.
We have no tolerance for violence of any kind on our aircraft, and this passenger will be prohibited from travelling on United while an investigation is ongoing. According to the statement, we are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.
In addition to the numerous travel delays that have occurred recently, such as bird attacks, aircraft colliding with one another on the ground, and instances of extremely turbulence, unruly passengers are still a problem on flights across the nation.
For more such information and latest updates, follow us on Twitter.