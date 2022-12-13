Man Murdered, 16-year-old Injured In Shooting In Frankford

Frankford was the location of an early morning shooting that resulted in a fatality, and the Philadelphia police were called to the scene.
It took place on Monday morning at approximately 3:46 a.m. in the 5300 block of Jackson Street close to Kennedy Street.
The investigators located many shell casings at the crossing, as evidenced by the Action Cam footage.
According to the police report, a male in his adulthood was shot in the chest. It was determined that he had passed away at the site.
A male victim, 16 years old, received two gunshot wounds to the right thigh. He was brought to Temple University Hospital, where his status is currently described as being stable.
No arrests have been made.
