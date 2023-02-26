Man Pleads Guilty In Defrauding $55M From 10k People In An Investment Scheme

An investment fraud operation that duped more than 10,000 victims of over $55 million was orchestrated by a Florida man who pled guilty to the crime.
According to a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice, Michael Glaspie, 72, of Palm City, conned his victims out of approximately $55 million by advertising an investment opportunity under the names “CoinDeal” or “Coin Deal.”
Glaspie asserted that after one or more technology firms, “managed under the umbrella of “ViRSE” and reportedly owned by Neil Suresh Chandran,” were acquired by numerous affluent buyers, CoinDeal would generate exceptionally large returns.
Michael Glaspie Misrepresented Everything To Clients
According to the spokesman, Glaspie misrepresented his offer to investors, promising that if CoinDeal’s profits didn’t materialize, he would refund their money with seven percent annual interest over a three-year period.
Glaspie asserted that he had an exclusive, lucrative relationship with AT&T to sell government-funded phones to support his bogus repayment pledge, the spokeswoman said. Additionally, he asserted that an app he created would generate over $400 million in revenue and was being distributed by the Better Business Bureau.
Glaspie further misrepresented the fact that he never used CoinDeal investor money to pay himself. Investigators discovered he used roughly $2.5 million of victim investments for personal expenses, the spokesperson said, including “selling cryptocurrencies, paying his workers’ salaries, and purchasing a life insurance policy for a family member.”
According to Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, “the defendant now deservedly faces a substantial prison term for his blatant and persistent lies that deceived more than 10,000 victims out of more than $55 million.”
U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell for the District of Nebraska stated that Michael Glaspie “admitted today to his role in a vast plan to mislead investors for his personal advantage.”
To one count of wire fraud, Glaspie entered a guilty plea. He will be given a sentence on June 16 and might spend up to 20 years behind bars.
For his involvement in the investment fraud scheme, Neil Suresh Chandran was separately charged with two charges of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud.
