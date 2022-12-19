Man Shot To Death On 29th Street In Kenmore Suspect Still Unidentified: The death of a 42-year-old man who was discovered dead inside a residence in Kenmore on Sunday afternoon is the subject of an investigation by the police in Akron.
A concerned individual who had not heard from the victim went to the home and found him unresponsive around 3:25 p.m., according to a press statement that was issued by the police department. Officers arrived at the residence located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW.
When the officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police. At the location of the incident, his death was pronounced.
The investigation led to the discovery of a large number of pieces of evidence, according to the police.
At this point, there are no suspects have been identified.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Akron Police Department at the following numbers: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens can also offer information to Summit County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 330-434-COPS, sending a text message with their tips to the number 274637, downloading the Akron police app, texting Tips411, or entering the website www.AkronCops.org.
Read Next: