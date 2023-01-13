Man Suspected Of Killing Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Gets Charged In Japan: On Friday, Japanese prosecutors said that they had filed an arrest warrant for a man suspected of fatally shooting former prime minister Shinzo Abe last year.
Tetsuya Yamagami was charged with murder and possession of a handgun after Abe was shot dead on July 8 while giving a campaign speech on a city street, according to a statement from the Nara prosecutors’ office.
The indictment has been received, the Nara District Court confirmed to CNN.
Since his arrest last year, Yamagami has been undergoing psychiatric treatment in Nara to establish whether he is psychologically able to stand trial, according to national broadcaster NHK. Tuesday marked the end of his incarceration time review, according to NHK.
According to Nara Nishi police, Yamagami was caught at the site and confessed to shooting Abe.
According to medical professionals, the former prime minister died from severe bleeding, and that the bullet that killed him was “deep enough to reach his heart.”
Abe, 67, the longest-serving prime minister in Japan and the previous head of the Liberal Democratic Party, served in that position from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020 before stepping down due to health issues.
The world was stunned by his assassination in broad daylight, and Japan was also shocked. While thousands of mourners gathered in the streets of Tokyo to pay their respects, world leaders expressed their sympathies. Abe was given a lavish and contentious state funeral in September.
At the time, NHK claimed that the suspect had chosen to target the former prime minister because he thought Abe’s grandpa, a different former leader of the nation, had assisted the growth of a religious group he had a beef with.
CNN has not been able to independently confirm the organization Yamagami was alluding to, but in a parliamentary debate last September, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida alluded to Abe’s associations with the Unification Church, claiming that there were “limits to understanding” those associations after Abe’s passing.
A developing controversy linking his party’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to the divisive religious organization that has seen a number of ministers quit prompted Kishida to seek a probe into the church in October.
In 1954, the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity, the church’s original name, was established in South Korea. By the 1980s, it had a truly worldwide impact and continues to be significant in areas of Asia today.
Read Next: