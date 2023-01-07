Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified: The guy suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night has been named by Phoenix police.
In relation to the incident, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne. According to Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther, detectives were executing a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt around 7 o’clock, close to 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
The Scottsdale police sergeant is receiving medical attention. According to reports, Hearne is wanted for a number of offenses and is thought to be armed and dangerous.
A mother and child were discovered inside the flat by detectives on Friday night, according to the police. When officers noticed a man standing in the corridor, according to Walther, the two were hauled out of the residence.
The suspect, according to police, instantly ducked inside a room and started firing at the policemen. The cops promptly exited the residence after one of the officers, a sergeant, was hit by gunfire. Unknown if he was hit, another police started firing at the Hearne.
Then, according to investigators, he leaped over a balcony on the second floor and fled. He is still missing. The sergeant is now receiving medical care and is anticipated to recover.
Walthers issued a strong warning to the neighborhood following the incident. We must ask ourselves, “When did this become acceptable? This, increase in the frequency of aggravated assaults on police officers, and police officer shootings, have been observed by other police agencies in the Valley and the state.
Huge police presence on Roosevelt and 3rd Ave. with a helicopter circling above. Officers told everyone to get inside. This is all going on during First Friday. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/DiA0LTU5rx
— Katie Faller (@KatieFaller) January 7, 2023
I believe we need to start challenging our assumptions about when this was acceptable, he said. “We ask that you reflect on the time it became acceptable and acknowledge that it will never be acceptable.”
A local resident claims to have seen a startling note outside the door of his complex. “When I glance outdoors, I see numerous lights. Actually, a guy above me informed me that there was a shooter present.
Chris, who resides in a nearby flat, admitted, “I was honestly sort of astonished. “Let me try and perhaps I won’t be stuck in my flat all night,” I said. As I go to enter one of the doors, I notice a sign that reads, “Active shooter outside this door.” Avoid opening.
After a shooting on Friday night in downtown Phoenix, a Scottsdale officer is in the hospital and an armed suspect is on the run.
A number of patrol cars and a sizable police presence were visible around 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Friday night, according to a video from Arizona’s Family. Locals were reportedly instructed to stay inside. Along with the police, the Arizona Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is there.
According to Valley Metro, trains are once again running on time. All stations traveling east are now open once more.
Read Next: