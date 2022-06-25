Marilyn Manson Net Worth – Age, Music Career, Early Life & More!

Marilyn Manson Early Life

Brian Hugh Warner, better known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, was born on January 5, 1969, in Canton, Ohio. During his time at Heritage Christian School, he was instructed by his teacher’s certain types of music were blasphemous and un-Christian. They’d occasionally play the music they thought was “wrong.” When Brian Warner first heard this style of music, he was instantly smitten.

As a teenager in 1987, Warner graduated from high school and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He later interviewed other musicians that were early influences on his musical career, including Groovie Mann and Trent Reznor. Warner was most influenced by the Nine Inch Nails band member who left. Later, Reznor aided Manson in the recording of his debut album.

Early Musical Career

Brian Warner and Scott Putesky formed their first band in the late 1980s. The team came up with stage names based on Hollywood sex symbols and serial killers to give themselves a distinct identity. A cross between Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson was born from the union of Putesky and Brian Warner, who became Daisy Berkowitz and Marilyn Manson, respectively. Marilyn Manson became the band’s name as well.

Marilyn Manson was soon barred from performing at some places in the early stages of his career. So, the group was renamed “Mrs. Scabtree” and “Satan on Fire” to gain notoriety faster.

Breakthrough

A personal interest in Marilyn Manson eventually led Trent Reznor to produce the band’s first album, Portrait of an American Family. After joining Nine Inch Nails on tour, the band’s fan base grew rapidly. Once they released Smells Like Children, the band’s first EP, they gained a significant amount of attention. The Eurythmics’ 1980s song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was featured on this EP from 1995. Almost immediately after the band’s music video debuted on MTV, it became an international sensation.

It was just a matter of time until Marilyn Manson found himself mired in scandal after becoming a household name. According to Republican lawmakers in the United States, “pre-packaged nihilism” was included in Smells Like Children, and the fate of human civilization as a whole was at stake.

Marilyn Manson’s second album, Antichrist Superstar, continued the band’s focus on satanism and immorality. Their most successful album to date, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. More than 2 million copies were sold in the United States, and over 7 million copies were sold globally as a result of its success.

Antichrist Superstar, on the other hand, came at a price. Daisy Berkowitz, a founding member of the band, abruptly resigned from the group during the recording of the album. In addition, various activist groups stepped up their pressure on the band, even staging protests at their concerts. Marilyn Manson was the topic of a congressional inquiry after one of his fans committed himself.

After that, in 1998, the band released Mechanical Animals, which signaled a shift in their sound. Marilyn Manson, influenced by Glam Rock, delved into issues of femininity, celebrity culture, and overindulgence. A platinum-selling album, despite being without Daisy Berkowitz, was released. Critics and audiences throughout the world adored Holy Wood, even if the album didn’t do as well commercially. The band’s industrial metal roots were once again evident on this album. Manson’s music was widely cited as a contributing factor to the 1999 Columbine school shooting, but he denied any involvement.

Others’ Projects

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Manson appeared in several films and television shows. So far, he’s racked up a long list of credits, including appearances on popular shows like Sons of Anarchy. Additionally, he’s worked as a director on several previous occasions.

In the late ’90s, Marilyn Manson launched a career as a watercolor painter, and his work has been shown in galleries all over the world since then. Manson’s brand of absinthe has also been well-received.

Personal Life

Rose McGowan, Dita Von Teese, and Evan Rachel Wood are just a few of the women Marilyn Manson has had a relationship. Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose is named after Manson, who is a close friend of the actor.

The property market

Manson spent $1.1 million on a Hollywood Hills mansion in 2013. In October 2021, he put this house on the market for $1.75 million.

Marilyn Manson’s Net Worth

Manson’s net worth is $5 million. In addition to being one of the most polarising artists in music, Manson is known for his subtle, thought-provoking compositions. Three of his albums have been certified platinum, while two have been certified gold. Marilyn Manson was widely criticized in the 1990s for allegedly having a bad impact on young people. Actress and renowned visual artist Marilyn Manson is well-known in the entertainment industry.

