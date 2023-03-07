Maryland State Police Officer Shot During Route 50 Traffic Stop

On Monday night, a trooper from the Maryland State Police was shot while stopping a car in Wicomico County.
One suspect is dead and two others are in custody because of an incident that started around 10 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a car going east on Route 50 near Vienna Scale House. In a news release, Maryland State Police said that the date would be March 6, 2023.
The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury to get treatment for his injuries. The release said that he has been with the state police for 18 and a half years.
The suspect who was killed has been named Keiford Lee Copper III, who was 23 and from Trappe. At the time of the accident, he was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius. On the scene, someone from Hebron’s emergency medical service said that Copper was dead.
The state police release says that the trooper from the Easton Barrack tried to pull over the Toyota Prius for speeding. As the trooper got closer to the passenger side of the car, the driver took out a gun and shot at him, hitting him several times, according to the release. The soldier shot back, the news release said.
It said that none of the people in the car were hit. The driver left the scene of the accident and drove east on Route 50.
The Trooper Was Found Injured
When a trooper on his way home heard the news, he went straight to the scene and found the injured trooper with multiple gunshot wounds.
He gave the trooper first aid at the scene until EMS got there. After that, the hurt soldier was taken to the hospital.
Around 10 p.m., officers from the Delmar Police Department found the suspect vehicle near where Route 54 goes east and Providence Church Road.
Officers followed the car until it reached the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in Delmar, which is a residential street with no way out.
Copper, the driver, tried to turn the car around, but he hit the curb, crashed into two other cars, and finally came to a stop when he hit a tree.
The release says that police surrounded the car and found Copper slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound that looked like it was self-inflicted. Police did not fire any shots at the scene of the crash.
A call to 9-1-1 around 12:30 a.m. said that two men with hooded sweatshirts were walking around a neighborhood in Hebron. Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack went to the area and found the two men walking on Porter Mill Road toward Route 50. Police say there was no trouble when they were taken into custody.
Investigators from the State Police Homicide Unit are looking into something. Both crime scenes were looked over by people from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. The release says that a gun was found in the Toyota Prius.
Investigators gave the Wicomico County State’s Attorney a report on what they had found. When the investigation is done, it will be given to the state’s attorney to look over.
A separate investigation is being done by the State Police Internal Affairs Unit. The trooper who was shot has been let out of the hospital and put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
