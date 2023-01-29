Massive 85-vehicle Pileup As A Result Of Slick, Icy Conditions, Expected To Snow More

With additional snow predicted for the weekend, slick, icy weather led to a large 85-vehicle pileup on I-39/I-90 near Janesville on Friday.
The Milwaukee region was predicted to receive a lot of snow on Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service predicted snowfall rates for the region of between a quarter and a half inch per hour.
In the heavier snow bands, visibility would be reduced to half a mile or less, according to the NWS bulletin on Saturday, and snow-covered, slick driving conditions were anticipated. If you’re driving this afternoon, be cautious.
For the counties of Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, and Rock, a winter storm warning was issued from noon on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday due to the forecast of moderate to heavy snowfall. In that region, 6 to 10 inches of snow were predicted.
For the remainder of southern Wisconsin, a winter weather alert was in place due to the possibility of 3 to 7 inches of snow.
A blast of frigid air will arrive after the snow from Sunday night through Wednesday.
According to the NWS, wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible from Monday night to Tuesday morning.
One day after an 85-vehicle pileup on I-39/I-90 near Janesville, which led to 21 people being sent to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the snowstorm is hitting the Milwaukee region.
According to Madison.com, a different collision took on Friday night on I-39/90 close to Janesville when a southbound Toyota Camry collided with the rear of a semi-trailer tractor. The auto driver passed away.
Read Next: