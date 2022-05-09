How to Get Mcdonalds Wifi Login : Complete Guide

American fast-food chain McDonald’s has restaurants all over the world. Richard and Maurice McDonald started it in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. They changed the name of their business to a hamburger stand and slowly turned it into a franchise. The famous Golden Arches logo made its debut in 1953 at a site in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1955, Ray Kroc bought the McDonald Brothers franchise and became a franchise agent for the company.

McDonald’s moved its headquarters to Chicago in June of 2018. McDonald’s is one of the most profitable restaurant chains in the world. Every day, customers in over 100 countries and 37,855 locations are served. You can get burgers, cheeseburgers, chicken, breakfast, soft drinks, milkshakes, wraps, and desserts at McDonald’s, among other things.

With over 11,500 hotspots, McDonald’s has one of the largest WiFi networks in the US. But until 2011, McDonald’s had a fee for using their WiFi, which was only $2.95 for a couple of hours. But as of January 15, 2010, McDonald’s customers will be able to use WiFi for free.

You can eat your favorite tasty food and use the free WiFi to do so. Also, there is no limit on how long you can use WiFi, and you can use it at more than 11500 of the 14000 locations across the country. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the WiFi at McDonald’s and how to connect to it.

McDonald’s WiFi Network History

McDonald’s began offering free WiFi to its patrons in 2003 and hasn’t looked back. They can dine well and use the Internet at the same time. And in just a few months, it has overtaken Starbucks as the most popular WiFi provider.

There was no free WiFi service at McDonald’s, though. Even yet, there are free WiFi devices like AT&T and Qwest DSL available for consumers.

On the other hand, some users were employing devices such as Microsoft Zune, Blackberry and Bold, and iPhone to access McDonald’s free WiFi.

The rest of this post will go into more detail regarding these gizmos and gadgets. Moreover, McDonald’s was charging only $2.95 for two hours of service.

McDonald’s enormous success prompted other sectors, such as Del Taco, Jack in the Box, and Carls Jr, to begin rolling out free WiFi at their restaurants as well.

McDonald’s Free WiFi Connect

In the mid of January 2021, McDonald’s announced that it is going to offer free WiFi to its customers. You can do McDonald’s WiFi login without paying any extra fee while eating delicious food.

However, there is no time limit to access McDonald’s free WiFi. This free WiFi facility makes McDonald’s one of the largest WiFi network providers, with over 11500 hotspots beating Starbucks.

However, you can enjoy the free WiFi facility in over 11000 McDonald’s restaurants. The bottom line is that McDonald’s is one of the largest food industries providing free WiFi to its customers.

Characteristics of McDonald’s Free WiFi

As we all know, McDonald’s is one of the largest WiFi connection providers, with over 11500 hotspots in the US. It has a high downloaded and uploading speed, so you can download anything you want.

Moreover, there is no time limit for using the free WiFi facility at McDonald’s. Have a look at the characteristics of free WiFi at McDonald’s. some

It has a 14 Mbps uploading speed.

It has a 58 Mbps downloading speed.

It has about 27 milliseconds of unloaded latency.

Using the Free Wi-Fi from McDonald’s

First and foremost, we’ll show you how to connect to the free WiFi at McDonald’s. However, locating a public hotspot with free WiFi in your neighborhood is simple.

For this exercise, all you’ll need is a laptop or mobile device and the attention to detail that comes from eating a healthy lunch.

The show must go on.

Step 1: go to the McDonald’s restaurant locator on the company’s website.

Step 2: On the McDonald’s locate page, you will see a search field. Enter the name of your city and state, along with your zip code, into the search box and press “search.”

Step3:- A long locations list will appear on your screen. You have to scroll down to choose the location providing WiFi.

You can see if a service is available by clicking on an arrow icon next to it.

A WiFi hotspot, though, is what you’ll discover at your destination. Using McDonald’s WiFi will also show up on the location’s street address and hours.

Most McDonald’s restaurants, on the other hand, are open until late at night.

Access McDonald’s Wi-Fi on Laptop

McDonald’s free WiFi may be easily accessed on any device, whether it’s a laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

To use the free Wi-Fi at McDonald’s, follow these steps:

You’ll find the ‘Wayport access’ network under the Wi-Fi icon on the right side of your Windows taskbar.

To connect to the internet, press the Connect button.

McDonald’s Terms & Conditions will be shown immediately as soon as an internet connection is established. To proceed, accept the terms and conditions and click the Get Connected button.

Once connected, a notification stating “You are connected to McDonald’s Wi-Fi” will appear at the top of the page. Enjoy!“

Open a new tab in your browser and go to any website you like now that you have internet access. You have the option to turn off your internet connection.

Access McDonald’s Wi-Fi with Android

You can connect your Android phone to McDonald’s free Wi-Fi network in the same way you connect any other device. It doesn’t matter if you’re using an Android phone from Samsung, HTC, Motorola, or any other manufacturer.

Go to the Wi-Fi settings on your phone and turn it on.

On the list of networks, pick wayport access and click connect network .’s

You’ll be able to tell if you’re connected or not.

As soon as you start your mobile web browser, the page for connecting to the free Wi-Fi at McDonald’s will appear instantly.

Connect to the McDonald’s free Wi-Fi by tapping Free Connection and agreeing to the terms and conditions.

How do I find out if my local McDonald’s has free Wi-Fi?

Approximately 28,000 U.S. locations were served by AT&T’s network in 2010. McDonald’s was being sued by half of those persons. It’s simple to connect to the free Wi-Fi at McDonald’s.

You only need to be in the vicinity of the McDonald’s Wi-Fi network to use the service. More than 82% of McDonald’s restaurants in the United States offer free Wi-Fi. As a result, you should be able to locate a location that offers free Wi-Fi.

You can use McDonald’s locate page to find a location near you. Simply type the name of your city in the search box after you’ve arrived.

In the Services area, look for a location offering free Wi-Fi by scrolling down the list of results. Simply use your device’s Wi-Fi panel to look for the ‘McDonald’s Free WiFi’ network once you are close to it.

