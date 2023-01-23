Medical Examiner Identifies The Teenager Who Was Found Shot To Death Inside A Hotel Room

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the young adult whose body was discovered shot to death on the Northeast Side of the city on Tuesday morning.
According to the ME, Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, passed away as a result of a head wound caused by a gunshot. It has been determined that he was murdered before he died.
A woman was also discovered shot to death at approximately 11 a.m. at the Travelodge By Wyndham located in the 3800 block of I-35 North, according to the San Antonio police department.
The ME has not yet disclosed the woman’s identity to the public.
As on the most recent information available, there have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.
Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department stated on Tuesday that it did not appear at the scene that there was any kind of disturbance. However, at this moment there are not many more information available about the shooting.
More recent information will be presented here when it becomes available.
Read More:
- An Elderly Woman Died By Falling Denny Sign After Picking Husband Up From Hospice
- California College Wrestler Who Was Pulled Into The Ocean During The Polar Plunge Is Missing