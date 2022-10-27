Melissa Gilbert Net Worth 2022: What Reason She Gave For Having Debt On Her?

Melissa Gilbert is an actress and director who was born in the U.S. Melissa has had trouble with money and with her personal life in the past few years.

She has had tax problems because of a slow career and an expensive divorce. There will be more about these issues in the rest of the article.

Melissa Gilbert got her start in the business as a child actress in the late 1960s. In 1974, she got her big break when she was cast as writer Laura Ingalls Wilder in the NBC TV show “Little House on the Prairie,” a historical drama. Later, in 2016, Gilbert got involved in politics when he ran as a Democrat for the 8th congressional district in Michigan.

In 2012, Gilbert was on “Dancing with the Stars,” but he was kicked off after the eighth week.

She was nominated for an Emmy Award for “The Miracle Worker” in 1980, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Special, and for a Golden Globe Award for “Little House on the Prairie,” for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama. For her work on the famous show, she won two Young Artist Awards.

Gilbert was president of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 until 2005 when she decided not to run for re-election. In her memoir “Prairie Tale,” which came out in 2009, Gilbert talks about how she struggled with drinking and using drugs.

Early Life

Melissa Gilbert was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 8, 1964. Her parents are David and Kathy. She was given up for adoption the day she was born. The next day, actor Paul Gilbert and his wife, actress Barbara Crane, took her in.

Gilbert’s adoptive parents split up when she was eight years old. Her mother later married Harold Abeles and had a daughter named Sara with him. Jonathan is Gilbert’s brother, who was given to her by her parents. When Gilbert was 11 years old, her adoptive father killed himself. Later, her mom and stepdad broke up.

Career Beginnings

In the late 1960s, when she was still a child, Gilbert started out as an actress in TV commercials. In 1968, she was on an episode of “The Dean Martin Comedy Hour” that was about Christmas. In the early 1970s, Gilbert went back to TV. He was on shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Emergency!,” and “Tenafly.”

“Little House On The Prairie”

In 1974, Gilbert got her big break in the NBC historical drama series “Little House on the Prairie.” The show was based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” book series. On the show, Gilbert played Laura, who was the second oldest daughter of Charles and Caroline Ingalls, who were played by Michael Landon and Karen Grassle, respectively.

On the show, Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay Greenbush, and Sidney Greenbush all played her siblings. Gilbert beat out more than 500 other child actresses to play Laura.

The show “Little House on the Prairie” was a big hit and aired until 1982. After that, a series called “Little House: A New Beginning” came out and ran until 1983. There were also a few “Little House” TV movies that came out after that.

Further TV career

Gilbert was in a number of TV movies during the time she was on “Little House on the Prairie.” In the late 1970s, she played Helen Keller in “Christmas Miracle in Caulfield, U.S.A.” and a remake of “The Miracle Worker.” She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Keller.

In the early 1980s, Gilbert played Anne Frank in a play based on the book “The Diary of Anne Frank.” She also played Jean Donovan, a missionary, in “Choices of the Heart,” which was a remake of “Splendor in the Grass.” Gilbert was in the TV movies “Family Secrets,” “Choices,” “Penalty Phase,” “Killer Instinct,” and “Chameleons” for the rest of the 1980s.

Gilbert has mostly kept his roles in TV movies on the small screen. In the 1990s, she worked on movies like “Without Her Consent,” “Forbidden Nights,” “The Lookalike,” “Family of Strangers,” “Shattered Trust: The Shari Karney Story,” “Seduction in a Small Town,” “Her Own Rules,” “The Soul Collector,” and “Mistaken Identity.”

In the 2000s, Gilbert was in TV movies like “Sanctuary,” “Then Came Jones,” “Heart of the Storm,” “Thicker Than Water,” and “Sacrifices of the Heart.” She has also played important roles on regular TV shows, like the lead in the short-lived Fox comedy “Stand by Your Man” and the lead in the NBC legal drama “Sweet Justice.”

Gilbert also had roles in “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Secrets and Lies” that he played more than once. She also took part in season 14 of the TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” which is a dance competition. She came in fifth with Maksim Chmerkovskiy as her partner.

Career In Film

Gilbert's first movie was the comedy "The Reluctant Astronaut," which came out in 1967 and starred Don Knotts.

She didn’t show up on the big screen again until 1985 when she played a young horse trainer in the family drama “Sylvester.” Since then, Gilbert hasn’t made many movies. “Safe Harbour,” a romance for direct-to-video, and “Guest Artist,” a drama, are two of the few she’s been in.

SAG President

After a tough campaign in 2001, Gilbert beat Valerie Harper to become president of the Screen Actors Guild. In 2003, she beat Kent McCord and won another term. Gilbert later decided not to run for a third term.

In the summer of 2015, Gilbert said she was running for the 8th congressional district in Michigan’s US House of Representatives. But, even though she won the primary and was the presumed Democratic nominee for the district, she stopped her campaign in the spring of 2016 because of health problems.

Personal Life

In the 1980s, Gilbert was going to marry actor Rob Lowe, but they broke up in the end. She dated actor Bo Brinkman after that, and they got married in 1988. Before they split up in 1992, they had a son named Dakota. Soon after this, Gilbert started dating actor and author Bruce Boxleitner, who was set up by his ex-wife.

When Gilbert was a teenager, they met on the show “Battle of the Network Stars.” Gilbert and Boxleitner got engaged twice and broke up both times. They finally got married in 1995. They had a son named Michael, and in 2011 they got a divorce. Tim Busfield, an actor, has been her husband since 2013.

Tax Issues

In June 2015, it was said that Melissa Gilbert owed the federal government $360,000 in back taxes. She is said to have worked out a plan with the IRS to pay off her debt. This was the second time she had to deal with the IRS. In 2013, she was said to owe $112,000. Gilbert put out the following statement to explain why she was having money problems:

“Just like a lot of other people in the country, the recession hit me hard. This, along with getting divorced and losing acting jobs over the past few years, has made it hard for me to make money.” – Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert Net Worth

Melissa Gilbert Net Worth is estimated to be around $500 Thousand in 2022. Melissa and Timothy bought a 14-acre property in the Catskill Mountains of New York for $98,000 in 2019. The property is about 20 minutes from Woodstock. This is the main home at the moment.

