Men Have Been Charged With Shooting A Mississippi Delivery Driver

A FedEx driver who dropped off a box in a Mississippi city in January is reportedly chased and shot at by a father and son who have been indicted by a grand jury.
White brothers Brandon and Gregory Case were apprehended once more on Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into the Black man D’Monterrio Gibson’s vehicle. Aggravated assault and conspiracy were downgraded to new charges.
Gibson, 24, sustained no wounds. However, the chase and gunfire in Brookhaven, some 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of the state capital, Jackson, have spurred social media charges of racism.
Gibson and his lawyer, Carlos Moore, claimed they pressed the government for an indictment for almost ten months.
Gibson told WLBT-TV, “It was an extraordinarily drawn-out process to get this far into the case. “I feel like I was treated more like a suspect than a victim most of the time,” the person said.
Moore contrasted the incident to the shooting death of 25-year-old Black man Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed with a shotgun in 2020 while fleeing from three pursuing white strangers in a Georgia community while carrying nothing.
Moore has urged the government to look into the incident for possible hate crimes. A Justice Department representative acknowledged in February that the department had received a request to investigate the situation and was currently analyzing the request to determine the department’s next course of action. There was no Tuesday update from the department.
When he delivered a box to a home in Brookhaven on January 24, according to Gibson, he was dressed in a FedEx uniform and operating an inconspicuous van that FedEx had rented. He claimed that as he was departing, he saw a white pickup truck leave another residence on the same sizable lot.
He claimed that the truck driver then attempted to pass him as he was backing out of the driveway. After swerving to avoid him, Gibson came upon a second man motioning for him to halt while pointing a gun at the van.
According to Gibson, the man fired shots as he sped off, injuring the van and the things inside. He claimed that the white pickup chased him until it reached the freeway close to Brookhaven before giving up.
Requests for comment from Brandon and Gregory Case’s lawyers were not immediately fulfilled.
The Cases were initially detained in February and then released on smaller charges after posting bail. According to the Brookhaven Daily Leader, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing stated that the bond had been set at $500,000 for the enhanced charges.
Moore doesn’t see the matter going to trial until at least May 2023.
