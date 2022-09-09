Men Threatening Memphis Events, Police Say

Two men allegedly threatened community members and events in Memphis a day after a man embarked on a shooting rampage throughout the city.

The two guys, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, allegedly made threats against particular events in Memphis, as reported by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). According to investigators, they also posted posts in which they threatened specific individuals.

While police have confirmed that two males did, in fact, make online threats, they have not specified which event or events were the target of the threats.

Memphis police ask that anybody with information on these men contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2278.

Any tip which leads to an arrest, in this case, might be paid up to $2,000.