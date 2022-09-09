Men Threatening Memphis Events, Police Say

BrittanyDaily news

Two men allegedly threatened community members and events in Memphis a day after a man embarked on a shooting rampage throughout the city.

The two guys, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, allegedly made threats against particular events in Memphis, as reported by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). According to investigators, they also posted posts in which they threatened specific individuals.

Men Threatening Memphis Events, Police Say
Men Threatening Memphis Events, Police Say

While police have confirmed that two males did, in fact, make online threats, they have not specified which event or events were the target of the threats.
Memphis police ask that anybody with information on these men contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2278.

Any tip which leads to an arrest, in this case, might be paid up to $2,000.

Related Posts

A Man Dies While Trying to Help His Girlfriend in the Santa Barbara Wilderness

A Man Dies While Trying to Help His Girlfriend in the Santa Barbara Wilderness

September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Ii Has Died

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died

September 9, 2022
Fresno Lose Power Due to Heat

Clovis, Fresno Lose Power Due to Heat

September 8, 2022
Psychiatrist Admits Plotting Sledgehammer Murder

NYC Psychiatrist Admits Plotting Sledgehammer Murder

September 8, 2022
Nypd Seizes More Cannabis-selling Trucks

NYPD Seizes More Cannabis-selling Trucks

September 8, 2022
California's Top Cop to Review Death

California’s Top Cop to Review Death of Man Held by Police

September 8, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.