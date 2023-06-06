Michigan Police Say 10-year-old in Stolen Car Chases Police to Visit Mom

Over the Memorial Day weekend, motorists in Michigan witnessed something very unusual: a toddler at the wheel of an SUV. According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police on June 1, a 10-year-old boy stole a Buick Encore from a driveway in Buena Vista on May 27 and took it into a nearby highway.

The stolen vehicle was found near Birch Run by state troopers when they responded to I-75 after getting a report from the in-car security service OnStar. The troopers followed the SUV for almost a mile with their lights on, but the driver still refused to pull over.

