Michigan Police Say That the Shooting Deaths of 3 Missing Rappers Were Linked to Gang Violence

State police said that the deaths of three rappers from Michigan, whose bodies were found in an abandoned apartment building in early February, were caused by gang violence. They asked anyone with information about the case to come forward.
In a series of tweets on Friday, the Michigan State Police said that they were still looking into the deaths of Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31, who were reported missing after their show at a Detroit club on January 21 was canceled.
After almost two weeks, their bodies were found in an apartment complex in Highland Park, about 6 miles northwest of Detroit. State police later said that each of them had been shot multiple times.
“This was a gang violence-related incident,” the Michigan State Police said on Twitter on Friday in response to “rumors” about the investigation. “This murder wasn’t a random act, and it had nothing to do with music or a show.”
There are Other People Who Know What Happened
Even though no one has been arrested, police said, “There are other people who know more about what happened, and we need them to come forward.”
“Together, we can give these families peace of mind,” the state police said.
Kelly’s mother told police that he was missing on January 23. This is what Michael McGinnis, who is in charge of major crimes at the Detroit Police Department, has said before.
As the story of Kelly’s disappearance spread through the media, “other family members of the other missings come to realize that that’s a friend of their loved ones and they haven’t seen them either, so they both get reported missing,” McGinnis said.
The bodies were found on February 2 in a building that police said was “infested with rats.” A few days later, state police confirmed that “this wasn’t an accident” and said they thought they had found out why it happened.
