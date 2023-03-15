Middle Schooler Gets Choked by Driver as He Tries to Get Off School Bus

Indiana news sources say that a bus driver was arrested after police say she choked a middle school student.
Court records show that 53-year-old Leslie Sea was arrested on March 6, weeks after the alleged event in Pike Township. She was charged with choking and battery that caused physical harm.
WTHR reports that the driver told police that she tried to stop the middle school boy from getting off the bus on February 1, when she had to change her route because of an accident. A TV station said that she grabbed the student to keep him from getting off the bus.
She said she attacked the student to protect herself, but a witness told WTHR that the student was the one who was protecting himself.
WRTV said that surveillance tapes show that Sea grabbed the student by the arm and then his throat.
The boy’s mother told WXIN, “She grabbed him by the neck and pushed him onto the seats.” “She wrapped her hands around his neck and began to squeeze and scratch. The other students tried to get her to leave.
Sea put Pressure on Victim
An affidavit says that Sea put pressure on the victim, which made it hard for him to breathe and for his blood to flow.
Court records show that the boy’s throat was bruised and scratched.
Larry Young, who is in charge of the Pike Township Metropolitan School District, told WXIN that Sea has been put on administrative leave.
In a statement to WTHR, the district said, “The MSD of Pike Township puts the safety of students and staff at the top of its list.” “Issues involving staff, students, or other members of our school community that don’t meet our expectations for human dignity and safety are dealt with right away.”
Sea has a court date on March 21.
Pike Township is a suburb of Indianapolis that is in the northwest.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: